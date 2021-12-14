Teleport Announces Latest Version of Teleport Access Plane

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleport, the Access Plane company, today announced availability of Teleport 8. The latest edition of the open-source Teleport Access Plane extends the product's identity-based, passwordless access to Windows desktop and Windows Server users in cloud, on-premises and edge computing environments.

Enterprises are dealing with massive increases in complexity through a combination of shifts to the cloud, modernization of their IT stack, the growth of hybrid or mixed infrastructure environments, and a shift to remote work. At the same time, the concept of a network perimeter is dissolving as organizations realize the limitations of that method of security. The Teleport State of Infrastructure Access and Security Report , a recent survey of 1000 IT, DevOps and Security professionals conducted by Schlesinger Group, an independent research company, demonstrates the effect of these changes. 83% stated they could not guarantee that ex-employees have had all of their access revoked, and could no longer access their organization's infrastructure. To solve this obvious security risk, a majority of enterprises surveyed stated that moving to zero-trust architectures (86%) and passwordless access systems (77%) were "very important" or "important" respectively.

To solve these challenges, Teleport 8 now brings the same industry best practices for passwordless and zero-trust remote infrastructure access to the Windows environment as it does for the Linux environment. This comprehensive approach also includes secure access to all servers, databases, Kubernetes clusters and a wide range of internal web applications. The survey found that 94% of enterprises run the Windows operating system, which makes unification of access controls across Windows and the rest of their infrastructure a critical requirement. Now, with Teleport Desktop Access , teams can use the same modern access management methods like zero trust and passwordless access for their entire stack.

In addition to Teleport Desktop Access, Teleport 8 enables organizations to implement zero-trust connectivity to their mission-critical infrastructure by reducing their open network footprint for Teleport down to a single port for all their Linux and Windows servers, databases, Kubernetes clusters, Windows desktops, and private applications like CI/CD systems, GitLab, AWS Management Console and more. This zero trust network solution greatly reduces attack surface area and eliminates the operational overhead of managing complicated network policies across multiple computing environments.

"As a company that grew out of the systems engineering and SRE community, we have a deep understanding of the hurdles facing the industry when it comes to enabling agile yet highly secure infrastructure access that doesn't impact team productivity. We have also seen the limitations of secrets-based security schemes that have failed to prevent recent breaches," said Ev Kontsevoy, co-founder and CEO, Teleport. "With Teleport 8, we provide the only cloud-native, identity-based infrastructure access solution for cloud workloads running in mixed environments — including both Linux and Windows — with complete audit and visibility."

The open-source Teleport Access Plane is an identity-based infrastructure access platform that consolidates the four essential infrastructure access capabilities every security-conscious organization needs: connectivity, authentication, authorization, and audit. Teleport Access Plane technology resolves the inherent conflict between engineering productivity and security by enabling seamless access to all infrastructure resources across all environments with a single login, unified audit log, live resource catalog, unified access control policy, and real-time visibility into access and behavior. By providing an identity-aware access solution that developers love to use, organizations can easily implement security and compliance without worrying about backdoors that outmoded solutions encourage.

"Teleport Desktop Access is delivering real value by bringing zero trust and passwordless access to the Microsoft Windows ecosystem, apps running in Microsoft Azure, and customer data centers using Azure Arc," said Casey McGee, Vice President, Global ISV Partners, Microsoft. "Improving security is a key priority for Microsoft, and we are working closely with the top venture capital firms, like Kleiner Perkins who is backing Teleport Desktop Access, to accelerate innovation for our customers and the world."

Teleport Achieves Record Company Growth Milestones In 2021

Teleport also reached several significant milestones over the last 12 months and has continued to add leading organizations such as Elastic, NASDAQ, Samsung, Snowflake, Square, and VMware to its customer roster. Today, Teleport customers include three of the top crypto exchanges, three of the largest IPO performances of last year and multiple mobile gaming global brands. Today, Teleport's customers represent more than $5 trillion in market capitalization. This year, Teleport is exceeding startup growth benchmarks from Bessemer Ventures and Iconiq such as annual recurring revenue, net revenue retention and gross margin. Additionally, the company completed its Series B investment round in August, gathering $30 million led by investors S28 Capital and Kleiner Perkins. The company also hired its 100th employee this year.

About Teleport

Teleport, the Access Plane company, consolidates the four essential infrastructure access capabilities every security-conscious organization needs: connectivity, authentication, authorization, and audit. Teleport's unique approach is not only more secure but also improves developer productivity. Teleport is used by leading companies including Elastic, Samsung, NASDAQ, and IBM. The company is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Y Combinator and S28 Capital. Headquartered in Oakland, California, the company embraces a remote-first work culture.

