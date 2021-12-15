AAG Taps Bear in the Hall and Award-winning Director for Storytelling Commercials

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Advisors Group (AAG), the nation's leader in home equity solutions, revealed the latest evolution of their well-known commercials featuring Tom Selleck. The campaign titled "Better Lives" uses universal storytelling with real AAG customers to show how accessing home equity can be the key to finding financial flexibility and happiness in retirement.

Long-time spokesperson Tom Selleck sits down with AAG clients for intimate conversations in a new series of videos.

"The best way to show how we help America's seniors is to let our clients do the talking for us" said Martin Lenoir, AAG Chief Marketing Officer. "All retirements are unique, and this campaign shows real life examples of how our products help seniors use home equity to build the retirement that best suits their individual needs. Our main goal is to help older Americans achieve the life they want and these commercials are the perfect way of doing so."

A recent survey by AAG captured senior's attitudes around the importance of their home:

82% of seniors would like to continue to live in their home if they could

72% of seniors consider their home their most valuable asset

82% of seniors feel safer in their home than other living options

94% of seniors would prefer to live in their homes vs. an assisted living facility

88% of seniors say staying in their home is somewhat to extremely important to them

AAG tapped Bear in the Hall, an award-winning, full-service, New York-based creative agency to create this campaign with director Peter Chelsom, an award-winning British film director and writer. Chelsom has directed such films as Hector and the Search for Happiness, Serendipity, and Shall We Dance.

"Bear in the Hall was motivated by the real stories of AAG borrowers," said Tom Cook chief creative officer and co-founder of Bear in the Hall. "Millions of people have benefited from accessing their home equity, and we knew one of the best ways to tell the AAG story was to hear it right from the actual borrowers. It was so inspiring to watch these people connect with Tom Selleck and explain how AAG, in unique ways, helped them create a better life."

"The new integrated campaign, provides an intimate glimpse into everyday stories using AAG customers. Over the years, we have received hundreds of handwritten letters from our clients that express the meaningful difference AAG has played in helping them live a better life," said Edward Herda, brand leader for AAG. "This thematic campaign will have a bigger, more cinematic feel than past commercials."

To add a nostalgic and memorable feel, Bear in the Hall tapped artist Alecia Renece, who performs a soft and soulful rendition of the 1960s Motown hit, Please Mr. Postman, in the tentpole spot.

To view the vignettes between Tom Selleck and AAG clients around the importance of home, visit https://www.aag.com/better-lives/

To view AAG's new commercials featuring Tom Selleck, who has been an AAG spokesperson since 2016, visit:

About AAG

AAG is dedicated to helping older Americans find new ways to fund a better retirement through the responsible use of home equity. As the nation's leader in reverse mortgage lending, AAG offers a suite of home equity solutions — including Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, traditional and proprietary mortgages, and real estate services — that are designed to give seniors a better financial outcome in retirement. AAG is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). To learn more about AAG and reverse mortgage loans, please visit the company's website at www.aag.com.

About Bear in The Hall

Bear in the Hall is a full-service, independent creative agency who from its inception was created for disruptors. Bear in The Hall supports and celebrates those "bear" brands, organizations and visionaries who bring the agency their passions for changing the world. Visit the agency's website at bearinthehall.com.

American Advisors Group, NMLS ID: 9392, 18200 Von Karman Ave., Suite 300, Irvine, CA 92612. AAG Residential Services, Inc., 18200 Von Karman Ave., Suite 950, Irvine, CA 92612. Real estate broker, California Department of Real Estate, License number 02039087. AAGRS is performing acts for which a real estate license is required.

Contact:

Cindy Hearn

Chearn@aag.com

(949) 466-6302

American Advisors Group (PRNewsfoto/American Advisors Group)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Advisors Group (AAG)