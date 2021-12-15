EdTech Leader VIPKid Upgrades its Global Education Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VIPKid, a leading global education technology company, officially released an updated global platform , which will be accessible to students around the world. The global platform represents the company's commitment to achieving its mission to inspire and empower every child for the future.

"This is an exciting day for the VIPKid community. Our new global platform will enable us to connect more students around the world with dedicated teachers for immersive and engaging online learning," said Cindy Mi, VIPKid Founder and CEO.

For nearly a decade, VIPKid, which Cindy founded in 2013 and formally launched in 2014, has inspired millions of children through engaging instruction and created enduring human connections spanning vast distances. Now, as the company looks to the future, learnings gleaned over the past eight years uniquely position VIPKid for continued global success. The company's passionate community of approximately 60,000 online teachers, and experience delivering over 200 million live online classes to over 1 million students, has proven the platform's depth of capabilities and opens up new opportunities for VIPKid to partner with other edtech platforms that offer world-class learning instruction.

The new global platform can be accessed in multiple languages, will enable far more students to benefit from VIPKid's award-winning curriculum, and aims to provide online educators with more opportunities to inspire students around the world. Developed by VIPKid's Research Institute and perfected over 8 years, the company's curriculum was meticulously crafted based on in-depth research to personalize learning for each student and has now been updated to serve both global and regional audiences.

"Over the last few months, VIPKid's team has worked diligently to build a global platform, pivot our business, and update our curriculum for new audiences," explains Cindy of the company's new transition. "I want to thank all of our internal teams and vast teacher community for sticking with us as we navigate a new challenge, and I want to thank them for their commitment to continue achieving VIPKid's mission as we launch our global platform."

