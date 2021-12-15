InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Wheels (KSC-1559)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I enjoy bicycling, however, I have difficulty maintaining my balance on a bike due to my age and medical issues," said an inventor from Topeka, Kan. "This inspired me to develop large training wheels that could provide added stability and safety."

She developed the patent-pending BALANCE STABILIZER to enhance safety and comfort by reducing the risk of a rider falling. This invention could improve stability for adult or physically impaired bicyclists that may prevent painful and debilitating injuries. Additionally, it could offer shock absorption for a smooth ride.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

