JOE DIMAGGIO CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL GIFTED SHOW-STOPPING HOLIDAY MAKEOVER FROM CHILDREN'S BOOK AUTHOR NEIL GOLDBERG

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season hundreds of patients, kids and their families at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, will experience the magic of the holiday season through the creativity and generosity of children's book Author Neil Goldberg.

Use your talents for good in this season of smiles, you'll soon learn that doing so makes life worthwhile.

This philanthropic journey began when Goldberg gifted each hospital patient a special copy of his new book POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance. The impact it had on the kids inspired Neil to collaborate on transforming the children's hospital lobby into an immersive holiday playground of music, magic and circus vignettes, lights and visual storytelling beyond any typical holiday decorations. https://youtu.be/UyYOkmGVUfQ

"Neil Goldberg brought his storybook, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, to life for our patients, their families and our team and it has created a magical, wonderful and positive environment for everyone. This is a true gift to all of us given the last couple of years for our staff as well as the everyday challenges that our patients and families face. At Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, we believe that play heals-- and the beauty and fun that Neil has created for our holiday season takes it to a whole new level," said Caitlin Stella, CEO of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Neil Goldberg says "I wanted to make a difference in the hearts and minds of all those having to spend the holidays at the hospital while emphasizing one of the many messages from the book- Use your talents for good in this season of smiles, you'll soon learn that doing so makes life worthwhile."

The breathtaking decorative art installation follows the books theme and story of 3 best friends, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance who study and learn special music, magic and circus skills at a secret university. After receiving diplomas from Santa, the three fantastical elves share their special gifts with the world and learn a valuable lesson in humility and service to others.

Neil Goldberg is a new author, Broadway director and Cirque Dreams founder. A 30-minute television special of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance has been produced with Armed Forces Entertainment for troops and their families worldwide and can be viewed by everyone at Armed Forces Entertainment's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/c/ArmedForcesEntertainment . The POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance book is available on Amazon, major retail outlets and at pompsnowandcirqueumstance.com

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance Holiday Wonderland at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

