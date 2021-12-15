Kulicke & Soffa Collaborates with i3 Microsystems with its LITEQ 500A to Develop Solutions for Next-Generation Advanced Microelectronics Packaging

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company") and i3 Microsystems, Inc. ("i3 Microsystems") today announced the collaboration to co-develop lithography solutions for the next-generation of advanced microelectronics packaging technology.

In this collaboration, K&S and i3 Microsystems will leverage their respective competencies to deliver optimized solutions in support of the rapidly evolving advanced packaging market. Kulicke & Soffa's high-speed and high- accuracy LITEQ 500A 355nm laser-powered projection stepper was recently adopted to expand capabilities and capacity within i3 Microsystems's advanced microelectronics packaging facility.

With a numerical aperture of 0.128, the LITEQ 500A can expose ultra-fine pitch patterns with a 16µm depth of focus. Its robust and customizable design is engineered to deliver significant benefits such as high-warpage wafer handling, die-shift or rotation correction on reconstructed wafers, multi-product reticle masking and contact-free wafer-edge protection, making it the ideal system for a range of complex applications within the MEMS, optical, radio-frequency (RF) and advanced logic markets.

Justin Borski, i3 Microsystems's Director of Business Development & Programs said, "The Department of Defense (DOD) through the Defense Production Act, Title III and other program have invested in advanced microelectronics for many years to create secure microsystems for strategic, mission-critical programs. i3 Microsystems has been at the forefront of that investment strategy since the outset. K&S's LITEQ 500A projection stepper at the i3 Microsystems foundry will add additional capability and capacity, and support wafer sizes from 100mm to 300mm with improved resolution, faster throughput, and broad compatibility for digital and radio-frequency advanced packaging applications. This expansion of capability and capacity reflects i3 Microsystems's commitment to serve as a solution provider for protecting our national security with secure domestic prototyping and manufacturing; accelerating innovation with state-of-the-art technologies; and strengthening our domestic semiconductor supply chain and ecosystem through collaboration."

"We are honored to partner and collaborate with i3 Microsystems, a leading manufacturer of advanced, reliable high-performance electronic and integrated systems solutions. Through this collaboration, leveraging on i3 Microsystem's leading technology together with the LITEQ 500A, we are positioned to deliver a revolutionary suite of advanced microelectronics packaging solutions for our customers and the industry", said Joeri Durinckx, Kulicke & Soffa's VP of the EA/APMR and Lithography Business Unit.

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

i3 Microsystems, Inc. (i3M) is a leading US-based, vertically integrated supplier of secure, high-performance microsystem solutions consisting of design support and full fabrication of fan-out wafer level packaging (FO-WLP), heterogeneous system in a package (HSIP), and flip chip and surface mount (SMT) assembly within a pure-play, trusted foundry. The i3M Advanced Packaging Process Design Kit (AP-PDK) offers government, industry, and academic partners access to i3M's proven, robust advanced microelectronics packaging technology that delivers size, weight, power, performance and cost benefits across aerospace, defense, and commercial applications. Visit www.i3microsystems.com and www.hsip-pdk.info for more information.

