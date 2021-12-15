Truist announces fourth-quarter 2021 earnings call details

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) will report fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Chief Executive Officer William H. Rogers Jr. and Chief Financial Officer Daryl N. Bible will host a conference call to review the company's financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET. This is a change from the previously announced conference call time.

Investors can access a live audio webcast of the earnings call and view the news release and presentation materials at ir.truist.com under "Events & Presentations." The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 855-303-0072 and using passcode 100038. A replay of the call will be available by telephone for 30 days at 888-203-1112; use passcode 100038.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $530 billion as of September 30, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

