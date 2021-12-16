Anthology unveils 2022 EdTech user conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that Anthology Together 2022 will combine the best of Anthology and Blackboard's annual user conferences to create one of the largest EdTech events in the world. Running from July 11-14 in Orlando, Florida, Anthology Together will bring industry thought leaders alongside educators and administrators to give attendees a firsthand look at leading EdTech trends and innovation.

"As a combined company, we're creating an epic event experience for the EdTech community with more content, insights and networking opportunities than ever before," said Jim Milton, Chairman and CEO of Anthology. "It's the preeminent event for educators, practitioners and leaders from around the globe to exchange best practices and build a stronger, more vibrant EdTech ecosystem in partnership with Anthology."

Anthology Together kicks off on Monday, July 11 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort with pre-conference activities, a client networking reception, and three days of sessions culminating with a client appreciation party and farewell breakfast. DevCon will also return in 2022 to provide the developer community with access to skill labs, code swaps and innovation showcases throughout the event, all designed to convene technology enthusiasts with Anthology product experts and partners.

Both Anthology Together and BbWorld have historically offered more than 100 sessions on the most pressing topics for higher education, K-12, business and government clients, reaching thousands of attendees collectively across both events. Anthology Together 2022 is the first combined user conference following Anthology and Blackboard's merger, marking a key milestone in the organization's mission to launch the next chapter in EdTech by bringing together clients across its full portfolio of solutions.

Anthology Together 2022 replaces the previously announced conference dates and locations for Anthology Together and BbWorld. Registration opens in early 2022.

About Anthology

Anthology recently combined with Blackboard, becoming the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education. Now supporting more than 150 million users in over 80 countries, Anthology strives to advance education to support learners in higher education, K-12, business and government throughout the world. The newly expanded organization uses modern cloud technology and services that address individual needs and help educators shape each learner's journey. Drawing on a comprehensive offering, Anthology solutions create operational efficiencies; provide intelligence for staff, faculty and administrators; and empower institutional leaders to support and guide students on a path to success at each phase of their journey. Discover how we are fulfilling our mission at www.anthology.com.

