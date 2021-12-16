COMPLIA HEALTH LAUNCHES SOLUTION TO DRIVE INCREASED CAREGIVER ENGAGEMENT AND RETENTION

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complia Health, a leading home care, home health and hospice technology solutions provider, announced today the addition of a caregiver engagement solution to their ContinuLink platform. By delivering automated processes through multiple communication lines, this platform enhancement meets front-line caregivers and clinicians where they want to be engaged. The outcome is unparalleled on-the-job convenience, superior healthcare outcomes, and better caregiver satisfaction and retention.

"As a clinician I know how important it is to have access to smart tools that enable engagement and empower caregivers to improve patient outcomes," said Paul Minton, SVP of Product Management. "At Complia Health we are laser focused on driving clinician satisfaction by making it easier for them to seamlessly communicate with agencies and clients so that they can practice at the top of their ability," he continued.

Through secured text messages, email communications and in-app chat options, this new framework will advance the timeliness and convenience of communication, improving front-line engagement and satisfaction by better meeting caregivers' needs. The framework will also automate caregiver credentialing, scheduling, and performing mandatory education requirements to maximize the efficiency of these recurring tasks.

"We recognize that caregiver retention is critical with the growing caregiver shortage. We believe one of the best ways to drive retention is to provide tools that make it easier for caregivers to communicate with administrators and do their job," added CEO Rich Berner. "The launch of this new solution is the first in a long line of investments focused on helping our clients deliver a better experience that drives caregiver retention," he explained.

About Complia Health

Complia Health develops powerful, scalable, enterprise solutions that simplify processes and create efficiencies across clinical, financial, and back-office operations for healthcare agencies that deliver pre- and post-acute care. From supporting the widest range of payer models to simplifying the most complex billing scenarios, Complia Health addresses the entire continuum of care in one integrated platform. To learn more, visit http://www.compliahealth.com.

