Firmenich Announces Pure Imagination as 2022 Color of the Year-Inspired Fragrance Collection

GENEVA, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, is excited to announce Pure Imagination, a new collection of fragrances inspired by Pantone® Color of the Year 2022, PANTONE® 17-3938 Very Peri. The new Pure Imagination Collection unveils the sensory partnership Firmenich has created with global color authority Pantone, illustrating the emotional relationship between color and scent.

A dynamic periwinkle hue infused with a vivifying violet red, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri blends the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red. Displaying a spritely joyous attitude and dynamic novel presence, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression. With the world in transformation, the creation of the new PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri symbolizes the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through. Taking inspiration from the PANTONE Color of the Year 2022, Pure Imagination is an olfactive reflection of the new consumer reality of duality – in which consumers want to feel they have a strong foundation they can depend on. Their feelings are engendered by the blues, yet at the same time they need the dynamic and daring qualities provided by the infusion of the violet red undertone.

"In this dawning age of post-crisis ingenuity, partnerships of the senses represent vast new ways we can think about creativity, science and nature on our path to new frontiers," said Ilaria Resta, President, Global Perfumery, Firmenich. "As a forward-looking perfumery company with proprietary insight into consumer trends, we are excited about how this Pure Imagination collection created by our perfumers across the globe will ignite new inspirations in this contrasted era."

Embracing The Reality of Duality

In its extensive consumer studies, Firmenich discovered that one of the dominant stories for consumers around the globe is their existence in a state of mixed emotions (source: Firmenich World Post Covid Barometer, Wave 3, June 2021). After nearly two years in the uncertainty of crisis, with the ups and downs, adjustments and need for resilience, consumers are seeking emotional balance. As olfaction is most deeply tied to one's emotional state, this naturally has an impact on fragrance expectations. These proprietary studies indicate that consumers are seeking protective, comforting and calming sensations, while at the same time, desiring a touch of joy and excitement. This balance of emotions is reflected in the PANTONE Color of the Year 2022 – a trusted blue hue imbued with a touch of fun loving red.

Pantone Color Institute's and Firmenich's mutual understanding of how colors and emotions are intertwined paved the way for the talented team of Firmenich perfumers to develop the Pure Imagination collection, using ingredients they know are linked to these emotions. These ingredients are selected from Firmenich's award-winning palette that ranges from naturals and synthetics, to biotech innovations.

A Faceted Approach to Transformation

In its transformation strategy centered around Positive Perfumery, Firmenich has recalibrated its creation approach with a focus on Consumer-Inspired Innovation, End2End Digitalization and Sustainability Leadership. The company then identified the elements that could empower its creativity and development for this collection:

Innovation ; integrating the consumer's emotional state, transforming key insights to color-inspired creations via proprietary technologies.

Digital ; enlisting the help of its proprietary AI formula generator.

Sustainability; focusing on biodegradability and Naturals Together ™ , key for consumers across categories.

Pure Imagination marks the birth of a new collection consisting of several creations across fine fragrance, shower gels and candles that synergize the innovative approaches of Firmenich perfumers Adilson Rato (Brazil), Clement Gavarry (USA), Florian Gallo (China), Wessel-Jan Kos and Christel Bergoin (Switzerland), to name a few. It aims to capture the passage into a transformative new era, and illustrate how digital innovation stretches the limits of creation, presenting an exciting new canvas for creators to let their spirits roam.

More details about the fragrances in the Pure Imagination collection will follow at the beginning of 2022.

About Firmenich

Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895 and has been family-owned for 125 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company operating primarily in the fragrance and taste market, specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 4.3 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2021. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate, and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion, and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity, and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology, and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at www.pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

