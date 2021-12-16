HOFFA: APPRENTICESHIPS PLAY PIVOTAL ROLE IN BOOSTING U.S. TRUCKING, SUPPLY CHAIN Teamsters Are Ready to Beef Up Existing Training Program for New Drivers

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on the Biden administration's new Trucking Action Plan, which is focused on bolstering the trucking workforce through increased registered apprenticeships to ensure a more robust U.S. supply chain.

"For years, the Teamsters Union has been at the forefront of building a better trucking industry by working with ABF, UPS and Yellow Trucking to train the next generation of qualified truck drivers needed to ship goods nationwide. But we can do more.

"We are committed to working together with U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the entire Biden administration to get more employers to adopt this registered apprenticeship model and use it to recruit, train and retain drivers, and ensure we are always working to guarantee these are quality, safe jobs.

"We see registered apprenticeship programs as an invaluable tool to make certain drivers are well-trained and have a career path that offers well-compensated jobs, while simultaneously helping to address the challenges that motor carriers face when recruiting, training and retaining commercial truck drivers."

