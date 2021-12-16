Huntington Learning Center Experiences Immense Growth as Tutoring Demand Surges, Highlights Franchisee Success in Local Markets

ORADELL, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Learning Center, the nation's leading K-12 tutoring and test preparation provider, reports on immense growth brand-wide as the demand for tutoring services skyrockets, with franchisees reporting their best years yet in terms of sales. Over the past 21 months, Huntington Learning Center has rolled out new programs, support systems, and tools equipping franchisees to meet demand and handle the learning loss crisis head on, while franchisees have taken community relationships and internal marketing strategies to the next level coming out of the pandemic. As a result, franchisee average unit volume is now 46% higher than that of the competition – fueling interest in the franchise opportunity.

As the pandemic began taking its toll on brick-and-mortar operations worldwide, Huntington Learning Center acted quickly to adjust its services for franchisees – launching HuntingtonHelps LIVE, a 100% online tutoring service, Huntington Study Hall, which allows centers to safely open for students to go and attend virtual school while being proctored by a Huntington tutor and Huntington Homework Help and Huntington Performance Coach, tools that enhanced learning based on assessments and communication with local schools to target key subject areas for each student, and provided sessions for students specifically targeting task maintenance and organization.

As a result of the new services and programs launched, in addition to individualized marketing efforts within the local communities they serve, Huntington Learning Center franchisees were able to maintain their tutoring businesses throughout the pandemic, with many now seeing sales and revenue numbers that are back to or exceeding what they were in 2019.

One franchisee, Troy Ingle, an Air Force veteran and past engineer, has owned his Huntington Learning Center in Fleming Island, Florida for the past five years, and he reports that 2021 has been the best year yet for his business. Creating the online tutoring option swiftly and efficiently during a critical time during the COVID pandemic in 2020 allowed for his business to be shut down for less than two months before he was able to regain students and families at his center. In addition to receiving the support from Huntington Learning Center to set his business up for success, Ingle is an active member of his community – serving on multiple school board advisory councils and assisting with providing job readiness interview opportunities to junior and senior-level high school kids.

"October 2021 proved to be the best month for business in my five-year span of owning my Huntington Learning Center business," said Ingle. "With the new programs put into place by Huntington, combined with the curriculum and operational support I have access to, I've been able to experience my best year yet –but I've also been able to better serve my community as a strong community resource for students and families. Keeping an open line of communication with local schools, teachers and parents of the students at Huntington has allowed me to establish and maintain key relationships that allow me to reach more students' lives in the community."

The programs and tools created increased revenue lines for franchisees during the pandemic and beyond. Cheri Reid, Huntington Learning Center owner and operator in Skokie, Illinois, speaks on her center's ability to maintain operations during the pandemic.

"When the pandemic hit, it became a necessity to adapt to fit the changing educational landscape," says Reid. "Huntington launched HuntingtonHelps LIVE swiftly enough that we were still able to track students' progression in school, and it wasn't going down – HuntingtonHelps LIVE was effective from the start, and now it's an expectation to provide a hybrid option for tutoring services, so we're well-prepared."

Huntington Learning Center is committed to empowering students to unlock their full potential. Whether it's K-12 tutoring or test prep for college entrance exams or state standardized tests, Huntington Learning Center is able to tailor personalized plans that accelerates students' abilities and improves their scores by focusing on individual student needs using an advanced performance tool, Navigator. Each student receives an Academic Evaluation that pinpoints academic strengths and weaknesses, and from there, tutors are able determine the best course of action. This alone makes Huntington Learning Center unique in an industry that tends to deliver a one-size-fits-all approach.

"We knew that both our franchisees and students were in need of support, and we sought to meet those needs in ways that would be mutually beneficial and efficient," said Anne Huntington Sharma, President of Huntington Learning Center. "Our team has worked incredibly hard to adapt our tried-and-true teaching methods. This has resulted not only in more profitability for our franchise owners, but also meaning impact in the lives of our students. With a strong business model and world-class support systems fueling our systemwide performance, prospective franchisees are taking note. Our franchisees stepped up in their local communities during and post-pandemic, combining the new services and programs that our corporate team launched with their own unique strategies for growth and marketing."

The success achieved by the brand has not gone unnoticed as the franchise industry has honored Huntington Learning Center with several recent award wins – ranking on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500® for decades, no. 10 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 100 Top Low-Cost Franchises List , named Franchise Journal's Top Brands of 2020 which honors brands that "stood by their franchisees, partners and team members to triumph through the pandemic," and was named a Top Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Business Review . Huntington Learning Center continues to gain recognition and honors for the exceptional work it does toward fulfilling its mission to give every student the best education possible.

Already a $5 billion industry, Grand View Research reports that tutoring will grow to nearly $16 billion by 2027. To meet growing demand, Huntington Learning Center is actively seeking both single and multi-unit operators who are involved with their community and have a passion for purpose-driven business. Today, with nearly 300 centers open and several in development, the brand is on track for strategic franchise development across the country.

