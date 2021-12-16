InventHelp Inventor Presents Improved Pedicure Accessory (FLA-3410)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide added comfort and stability for those performing and receiving pedicures," said an inventor from Hialeah Gardens, Fla. "So, I created the PEDI FOOT REST."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention fulfills the need for a device that would offer clients added comfort while receiving a pedicure. It offers time savings, energy-savings and convenience. The device eliminates the hassle of holding a client's foot with one hand while offering pedicures with the other hand. It would be easy to use, and features a lightweight and durable design. Additionally, the use of this invention could contribute to enhances customer satisfaction.

The original design was submitted to the Florida sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FLA-3410, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp