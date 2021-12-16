INVO Bioscience Enters into Agreement with Ovoclinic in Spain to Expand INVOcell Commercialization

SARASOTA, Fla. and MADRID, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo culture system (IVC), INVOcell®, today announced the Company has entered into an expanded agreement with Ovoclinic, a group of clinics specialized in assisted reproductive treatments with four locations across Spain (Madrid, Marbella, Málaga, Ceuta) and collaborating centers around Europe, to accelerate adoption of INVOcell within their markets. The agreement includes the expanded adoption of INVOcell within Ovoclinic locations as well as establishing an INVO Center of Excellence for future training for the European Market.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. is a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System (IVC), INVOcell®, an effective and affordable treatment for patients diagnosed with infertility. (PRNewsfoto/INVO Bioscience, Inc.)

INVO began commercialization in Spain through direct sales efforts in early 2021, primiarily to support Ovoclinic's desire to begin working with the INVOcell technology. Ovoclinic was trained and began offering the INVOcell solution to select patients during the year, and has reported successful results with patients primarily between 30 and 50 years of age. Ovoclinic will now begin offering INVOcell and the IVC Procedure to all its patients and become an INVO Center of Excellence with its Marbella location serving as the training facility. Ovoclinic will use content provided by INVO, which includes utilizing "An INVO Center" for its marketing and patient education materials to promote INVOcell and the IVC Procedure. As a pioneer in egg cryopreservation and the creators of the first egg bank in Europe with its Ovobank operation, Ovoclinic intends to help promote INVOcell to its Ovobank clinical partners across the European Union.

"Since our initial relationship began earlier this year, the teams at INVO and Ovoclinic have worked closely together to train their medical team and introduce the INVOcell solution to patients in need of advanced fertility treatment," commented Stece Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience. "We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Ovoclinic through this agreement, which reflects their enthusiasm and belief in the INVOcell treatment option and desire to not only expand the technology in their own clinics, but also utilize their strong reputation and current operations in Spain to become a center of excellence to help promote INVOcell to other fertility clinics in the EU. We look forward to working closely with Ovoclinic to help expand adoption and achieve our goal of advancing assisted reproductive treatment throughout Spain to the many individuals that need care."

Spain has a total population of approximately 47 million people. According to the World Bank, Spain has one of the lowest fertility rates in Europe, affecting approximately 15% of the population, or one in seven couples of reproductive ages. According to reports, in 2010, there were approximately one million couples requesting assisted reproductive treatment, however only 22% received one or more assisted reproductive treatment cycles. The average waiting time for an IUI or IVF cycle in a public health facility was 339 days.

"After several successful trials implementing the exciting INVOcell fertility treatment, Ovoclinic aims to provide its patients with this effective alternative to the processes used so far in Spain in the field of reproductive medicine," says Cristina Gonzalez, embryologist and Quality Manager of Ovoclinic laboratories. "We consider INVOcell to be an effective method of natural reproduction that involves the future mother at the very first moment of the process. We are confident that this innovative treatment will help many patients to choose this new alternative solution to achieve their dream of forming a family by actively participating in the reproductive process."

About Ovoclinic

Ovoclinic is a group of clinics of assisted reproduction with presence in Marbella, Malaga, Madrid and Ceuta. We are a team of multilingual professionals with more than 20 years of experience in the field of assisted reproduction, both national and international. We carry out our work with passion and dedication, to make your dream of starting a family come true.

We are specialists in all types of assisted reproduction treatments and complex cases. We work in partnership with Ovobank, the first European Donor Egg Bank in Europe.

We have the best technical and human resources to deal with all kinds of infertility problems. From the simplest and most natural treatments to the most complex and advanced techniques pioneered in Spain, in order to achieve the expected pregnancy.

About INVOcell

The INVOcell procedure is the first in-vivo culture (IVC) system in the world used for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development within the body, as an alternative to conventional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Through its in vivo approach, INVOcell offers patients a more natural and intimate experience with comparable results at a lower cost.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, affordable treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO® Procedure, is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell®, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell® is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase the availability of care. For more information, please visit https://www.invobioscience.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at https://www.sec.gov/. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INVO Bioscience, Inc.