Marketing Technology and Analytics Software Company Acoustic Expands Arkansas Presence

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acoustic, L.P., the independent marketing cloud and analytics provider, announced today that it has secured office space in Conway, Arkansas. The new space, which has a capacity of 30 employees, will be the company's third U.S. office and is representative of its commitment to a hybrid work environment.

Acoustic, which is headquartered in Atlanta and has another physical office hub in Boston along with global offices in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, completed its carveout from IBM in 2020 and formed as a standalone company entirely remotely. As COVID restrictions have eased, the company has reintroduced in-person work environments, in a hybrid manner, for those who seek it.

Eight employees are already based in the Conway area, and the company has near-term plans to hire an additional 15 team members locally, across Product & Engineering and Customer Success & Support.

"The greater Conway region offers us an incredibly strong talent pool, and we're enthusiastic about bringing both experienced Product & Engineering and Customer Success & Support professionals, as well as recent graduates of our fantastic local universities, into our Acoustic family," said Chris Lanaux, Acoustic's Conway-based Chief Product Officer. "Our corner of Arkansas is already an established technology center of the Southeast. I'm excited that we'll soon have a physical office where our team can gather together in-person, on a hybrid basis, to build our portfolio of marketing technology and analytics products together."

Acoustic anticipates occupying its new space in January 2022.

"I've spent some of the best years of my career working in Arkansas," said Acoustic CEO Dennis Self. "The Conway area is a wonderful place to both live and work. As we emerged from being fully remote, we evaluated the best locations to invest in physical office space, and Conway was at the top of our list. This is an exciting time in Acoustic's growth, and we're thrilled to officially become a part of the local technology community."

About Acoustic

Acoustic is an independent marketing, customer experience, and lifecycle pricing and promotion technology solutions provider. The Acoustic "Campaign to Commerce" platform serves a global customer base within a variety of different industry verticals. It is comprised of Acoustic's Marketing Cloud, an integrated suite of solutions that include digital marketing, marketing analytics, content management, personalization, mobile marketing, and omnichannel marketing automation; Tealeaf by Acoustic, a customer experience insights solution that enables teams to quickly identify, recreate, diagnose, prioritize, and fix customer experience friction in real-time; and DemandTec by Acoustic, an AI-enabled lifecycle pricing solution that helps retailers to deliver optimal everyday pricing, promotions, and markdowns across all retail channels. Learn more at www.acoustic.com.

