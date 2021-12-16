THE MAXIM BIG GAME EXPERIENCE 2022 IS BACK IN A BIG WAY WITH 50, LOUD LUXURY, DJ VICE & MORE Retro 1980's Themed Experience To Take Over LA's City Market For The Biggest Event Of This Year's Big Game Weekend

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multimedia company Maxim and leading event management and production company unKommon events announce the Maxim Big Game Experience will return to the year's biggest sports weekend for the 21st annual event. This year's event, taking place on Saturday, February 12, 2022, will be hosted at City Market LA in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, where guests will be immersed in a high-end 1980's retro-futurism themed environment and hosted by 50 and performances by Loud Luxury and DJ Vice with the headliner to be announced in early 2022.

Maxim Biglari Logo

For more than two decades, The Maxim Experience has held its position as the must-attend cultural event of the Big Game Weekend, with celebrities, athletes, influencers, and executives from all walks of life coming together to celebrate the intersection of sports, fashion, art, and music.

This year, the event will be back in a big way with "Maxim Electric Nights", showcasing an upscale 1980's retro-futuristic theme. Produced by unKommon events and hosted at LA's City Market, the stunning 50-acre indoor-outdoor open-air marketplace, the event will take over the historic downtown Los Angeles space with a custom 45,000 square foot build-out that will transport guests into an interactive wonderland where they'll enjoy live performances and immersive brand activations with no shortage of surprises. The event will also feature a branded backstage artist lounge with a unique gifting and sponsorship opportunity for approximately 300+ VIP guests.

For the first time in history, every guest in attendance will receive a Maxim Electric Nights Collectible NFT Ticket Stub, inclusive of custom art by a surprise renowned artist and muralist. TickPick, the original no-fee ticket site that guarantees the best prices on tickets to live events, will once again host the exclusive OnStage Table Lounge. OnStage ticket holders will get a chance to walk the red carpet in style, with complimentary open bar, and bottle service. SimWin Sports, the first sports league where the franchises are NFTs, owned by some of the most recognizable athletes and celebrities, will allow fans to engage with the league and earn by collecting, trading, and managing player NFTs. This year, SimWin Sports, will offer all ticket holders a rare celebrity poker experience hosted by World Series Of Poker champion Jamie Gold.

Additionally, ticket holders can scan their NFT tickets for a chance to win an in-person experience, inclusive of backstage access and a meet and greet with performers and talent, at Maxim Electric Nights, for a true digital-meets-live experience.

"After taking a hiatus from events, we are extremely excited to bring back the most anticipated experience of Big Game weekend," said Gerald Pacheco, VP, Events & Experience at Maxim Inc. "This year's event will be our most exciting, over-the-top, elevated experience yet and we are proud to partner with unKommon events again for what will undoubtedly be a stunning and immersive celebration of sports, fashion, art, and music that people have been waiting for."

"We're looking at this year's event as a way to 'make up' for the last two years in lockdown," said Seth Kaplan, Founder of unKommon events. "Everything from the performances by some of the biggest names in the industry, the interactive moments, the overall event concept, and even the ticketing experience were curated with the goal of delivering a memorable, once in a lifetime guest experience."

Year after year, Maxim's Big Game Experience continues to attract the biggest names in entertainment with past attendees including: A$AP Rocky, Adrienne Bailon, Odell Beckham Jr., Brie and Nikki Bella, Justin Bieber, Dez Bryant, Nick Cannon, Cardi B, The Chainsmokers, Victor Cruz, Diplo, DJ Khaled, Chris Evans, Anna Faris, Fergie, Larry Fitzgerald, Flo Rida, Jamie Foxx, Future, Kevin Hart, Joe Jonas, Camille Kostek, Lil' Wayne, Ludacris, Lost Kings, Patrick Mahomes, Post Malone, Floyd Mayweather, Paul McCartney, Anna Lynne McCord, Megan Thee Stallion, Alyssa Milano, Dak Prescott, Josh Norman, Terrell Owens, Chris Pratt, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, and Teyana Taylor, to name a few.

Formerly In The Know Experiences, unKommon events has produced Maxim's Big Game Experience since its debut 20+ years ago. With their collective expertise as some of the industry's top leaders in luxury hospitality and marketing, Founder Seth Kaplan and his team at In The Know Experiences have transitioned to unKommon events after being acquired by Intenova Travel Group, allowing them to expand and to become a full-service experiential entertainment event and marketing agency with a growing reputation for excellence.

For additional event details including venue booking, sponsorships, hospitality and experiential table packages please email maximsb@unkommonevents.com .

ABOUT MAXIM

Maxim is the world's leading men's luxury lifestyle brand with a voice that is both aspirational and inspirational. Maxim celebrates the best of the best by covering the most beautiful women in the world, exotic destinations, supercars, style, entertainment, food & drink, artists, athletes and self-made business titans. Maxim publishes multiple international editions distributed in 75 countries. Check out www.maxim.com and follow Maxim on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT UNKOMMON EVENTS

From the co-founder of In the Know Experiences, which was acquired Summer 2021 by the private equity firm Internova, unKommon events is a full-service event management and production company with strong expertise in high end live entertainment experiences, event sponsorships, nightlife, and marketing. With over a decade of experience, unKommon events specializes in taking events to another level, managing front of house and ticketing operations, experiential hospitality sales, event sponsorship, logistics and production for premiere exclusive events around the globe. For more please visit unkommonevents.com .

unKommon events Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE unKommon events