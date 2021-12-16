Mercari to Launch its First Ever Experiential Pop-Up Shop

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercari , the online marketplace that connects millions of people across the U.S. to shop and sell items no longer being used, today announced the launch of its first ever experiential pop-up shop, a unique in-person selling experience designed to educate consumers on the ease of selling secondhand goods and its impact on the reuse ecosystem. The shop will be located in the Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco, opening on December 29, 2021.

"We are bringing the Mercari seller experience to life in a brand new way this year," said John Lagerling, Mercari US CEO. "Our 2021 holiday report found that people will receive an average of 3.8 unwanted gifts this holiday season, which projects to almost 1 billion unused items sitting around American homes. Our hope is that people who visit our pop-up will see just how easy it is to sell on Mercari and walk away inspired to earn money from their unused items."

Central to Mercari's mission is the idea of "reimagining reuse." Mercari operates around the ethos that unused items still have value and that it's a win-win for everyone if these items can find a new life with someone else. The San Francisco pop-up shop will feature four experiential zones to help customers do just that—say goodbye to their unused items so they can find a second life.

Mercari users can sell almost anything from everyday household items to one-of-a-kind vintage treasures. For a limited time, customers are encouraged to bring their pre-loved items to Mercari's pop-up shop to receive up to $100 on the spot, by Venmo or Paypal. Customers can skip the online listing and shipping process and engage directly with on-site experts who will assess the value of each item. A $30 per item maximum will apply and customers must be at least 18 years of age or accompanied by an adult. Popular categories accepted at the pop-up include: clothing, toys and games, kitchenware, sports gear, home decor items and more.

Mercari's pop-up shop will be located on the second floor in the Stonestown Galleria Mall in San Francisco, CA (3251 20th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94132). The in-person storefront will be open for a limited time, beginning December 29, 2021 through February 12, 2022.

For more consumer holiday insights, download Mercari's 2021 Secondhand Holiday Report here .

$30 maximum per item sold at the Mercari pop-up location. $100 per person per day limit payable via Venmo or PayPal. You must be 18 years old or accompanied by an adult to sell. You must own the item, and in some cases, proof of ownership may be required. Items that will not be purchased include, and are not limited to, luxury branded goods, used beauty products, collectibles, trading cards, musical instruments, gift cards, corporate-branded clothing or other merchandise, digital goods, computers, phones, gaming consoles, tablets, TVs, wireless headphones, and other items listed at https://www.mercari.com/us/help_center/prohibited_items .

The Secondhand Holiday Report is published by Mercari and looks at the U.S. reuse ecosystem over the holiday period. It was produced in association with GlobalData in October 2021.

Market sizing data is produced by GlobalData. GlobalData's assessment of the secondhand market is determined through consumer surveys, retailer tracking, official public data, data sharing, store observation, and secondary sources. These inputs are used by analysts to model and calculate market sizes, channel sizes, and market shares. Consumer statistics are based on a September 2021 survey of 2,009 Americans ages 18-75 conducted by third-party online market research company Zogby Analytics for Mercari.

Mercari is your marketplace. Our platform connects millions of people across the U.S. to shop and sell items no longer being used. Mercari is constantly innovating to make exchanges easier, from at-home authentication to improvements in online payments and shipping. Mercari has more than 50 million downloads in the U.S. and 350,000 new listings every day, empowering the next generation to transform the way they shop. Mercari can be downloaded on app stores or accessed online through www.mercari.com .

