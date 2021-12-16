RODO MEDICAL and ROE DENTAL LABORATORY are changing the "hole" industry for immediate load guided full arch surgery

CLEVELAND, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RODO Medical, Inc., an innovative dental company from San Jose, CA, and ROE Dental Laboratory, a full-service dental laboratory from Independence, OH, announce an exclusive partnership on the distribution and marketing on the FDA-cleared and patented RODO Abutment System for surgically guided full-arch restorations.

The RODO Abutment System radically simplifies the process for placing and retrieving restorations by eliminating the need for cement or screws. This is possible through use of Smileloc® attachment between abutment and coping. The Smileloc attachment is made of a shape memory material called Nitinol (used in medical industry for cardiovascular and orthopedic medical devices) that returns to a pre-designed configuration upon the application of highly targeted energy via an induction device called Smilekey®.

The RODO Abutment System brings significant benefits to the world of full arch restorations:

Higher retention strength than dental cements Stronger, slimmer patient prosthesis Easy, efficient prosthesis removal Increased Patient Hygiene

ROE Dental Laboratory plans to integrate the RODO Abutment System with its market leading, patent protected, full arch CHROMETM GuidedSMILETM system.

"We are excited to combine these two technologies. The RODO Abutment System simplifies the process for placing and retrieving restorations by eliminating the need for cement or screws. The speed and ease of retrieving these restorations will be a game changer to full arch restorative clinicians, and for their patients oral health." said BJ Kowalski, President of ROE Dental Laboratory.

"Our RODO Abutment System is the future of implant dentistry. Its benefits are even more significant when used for guided full arch restorations. It made sense to partner with ROE Dental Laboratory and CHROME GuidedSMILE as they are leaders in guided full arch dentistry." said Dr. Young Seo, CEO of RODO Medical Inc.

About RODO Medical

RODO Medical is an innovative dental device company dedicated to improving the quality of life of patients and practitioners since 2009 and is a privately held U.S. company located in San Jose, California. Learn more about RODO Medical at www.rodomedical.com

About ROE Dental Laboratory

ROE Dental Laboratory is a full-service national digital laboratory who has partnered with the dental community since 1926. Learn more about ROE Dental Laboratory and Smileloc at www.roedentallab.com/Smileloc

Media Contact:

BJ Kowalaski

bj@roedentallab.com

2166632233

The 3 parts of the RODO Abutment System

SOURCE ROE Dental Laboratory