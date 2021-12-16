Short Film Platform Argo Launches NFTs for "Bad Assistant" starring Jason Schwartzman

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Short film streaming platform Argo , which highlights and empowers filmmakers across the globe through carefully curated selections that highlight short-form storytelling, is expanding its purview with the launch of its NFT (Non-Fungible Token) platform, which debuts with a Bad Assistant series from acclaimed independent artist ButcherBilly. Featuring unique pieces of art inspired by Paige Klone's short film of the same name starring Jason Schwartzman (The French Dispatch), co-written by Rachel Forman and directed by Kyle Cogan (Faouzia & John Legend: Minefields), the Bad Assistant NFT series is available exclusively on the new portal Argo NFT .

"Argo strives to enhance the independent filmmaking community with more ways to connect with their fans and monetize their work," said Arcadiy Golubovich, Argo CEO and Co-Founder, executive-producer (Passing), and investor. "NFTs are a revolutionary technology that have the ability to place power back into the filmmaker's hands. It levels the playing field and we couldn't be more excited about being a part of this movement, because to us, it's the future."

At this time, the limited-edition Bad Assistant NFT series is minted. Argo is gamifying film by turning characters into NFTs and allowing the filmmakers to build a deeper relationship with their fans. The NFT holders are able to participate in games, win Argo Coins that unlock filmmaker prizes, vote on film development, and be part of the future film's revenue share. Funds from NFT sales go directly to the filmmaker to help finance their next film. Argo is a pioneer platform building a shared ecosystem for creators and fans. As the filmmaker's success grows, so will the NFT and Agro Coin holders. With Argo NFT, filmmakers can interact further and build more creative relationships with their supporters.

"We exist to support filmmakers, whether that be their current films, or those that they want to create in the future," said Amanda Salazar, Head of Programming and Acquisitions at Argo. "Our platform wants to not only showcase great films and phenomenal filmmakers but also give them the opportunity to continue their work and vision. Argo is their partner, not just an outlet for their films. We are growing a community that invests in filmmakers and our new Argo NFT platform only allows us to further help in those endeavors."

Argo NFT is an interactive streaming platform powered by blockchain. You can mint the original Bad Assistant NFT by ButcherBilly on NFT.WatchArgo.com by connecting your wallet or on resale platforms like OpenSea.io. For more information about Argo, Argo NFT, and Bad Assistant you can download the app in the App Store or Google Play or visit www.WatchArgo.com – Roku app coming soon. To further connect with Argo NFT, follow them on Discord and Twitter .

About Argo

Founded in 2021, Argo is a new generation streaming platform for curating, promoting and monetizing premium short film and TV entertainment. Argo is building a never before seen ecosystem that connects audiences to filmmakers, influencers, and film festivals, giving them more ways to engage and discover the right entertainment for them. Argo allows viewers to connect with their friends, upvote the films they love and follow film recommendations by renowned filmmakers and influencers while granting users the opportunity to personalize their preferences and receive tailored premium short film selections on the go. Argo works on a revenue-share basis with a goal to ensure filmmakers have the opportunity to showcase their work, while entertaining and inspiring the new wave of independent film. For more information about Argo you can visit www.WatchArgo.com or download the app in the App Store or Google Play.

