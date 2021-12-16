Three Quantum Law Group Partners Selected as Leaders in Law Award Nominees

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm Quantum Law Group, LLP announced today that Founding Partners Peyman Cohan, Jonathan Deer and Steven Morris have been selected as nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal 2021 'Leaders in Law Awards.' The journal's Publisher and CEO, Josh Schimmels, says the awards recognize prominent attorneys "for their exceptional legal skills and achievements across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership, and contributions to the Los Angeles community at large."

"This acknowledgement is a testimony to the unwavering dedication our firm has to our clients," said Morris. "We are pleased to have three of our attorneys honored alongside these excellent lawyers in Los Angeles."

Morris consistently achieves winning results for clients involved in complex commercial and business disputes and litigation, particularly when it comes to real estate matters and disputes between business partners and members of LLCs. This work has been the focus of Morris' practice for nearly 40 years. He brings to bear the methods and resources necessary to resolve matters swiftly and effectively, whether by friendly negotiation, aggressive litigation through trial, and everything in-between as circumstances require. In partnership disputes, Morris works to mitigate the impact of litigation on the client as well as the business itself, pursuing and advising on any options for litigation avoidance or pre-trial resolutions. As an experienced mediator, he has applied those skills to resolve most cases favorably without the need for extended litigation or trial.

Deer is one of those rare attorneys equipped to handle a client's litigation and transactional needs simultaneously, with an emphasis on matters in real estate and business law. His clients include celebrities, real estate investors and developers, brokers, lenders, and companies of all sizes. Whether they're in need of an advisor at the forefront of transactional law or a dogged trial fighter, clients have consistently lauded Deer's creative and thoughtful approach to problem solving. Over the course of more than 30 years in practice, he has emphasized solutions that relate to the practical realities of business, avoiding the burden of unnecessary litigation or excessive attorney involvement. Deer's extensive litigation experience includes numerous trials in state and federal courts, arbitrations and mediations. As part of his practice, Deer also handles corporate and partnership disputes, licensing, contracts, commercial collections, commercial leasing, commercial insurance claims, life insurance fraud (on behalf of individual victims) and a wide variety of other business claims.

Cohan has substantial experience in matters of insurance coverage, including fraud, bad faith, elder financial abuse, and controversies arising from the settlement of a life insurance claim. A licensed insurance agent, Cohan frequently provides counsel on matters of estate and business succession planning. He acts in an advisory role for executives, professionals and owners of closely-held businesses on issues like insurance services, executive benefit planning, qualified retirement plans, buy-sell and buy-out planning. He seeks to offer clients avenues for producing new, more effective outcomes in business, estate, and tax strategies.

Quantum Law Group, LLP prides itself on providing exceptional legal services at a cost-effective and value driven price. Whether it is a business issue or more personal matters, the attorneys at Quantum Law know what to do. Their attorneys have decades of experience, in the courtroom, in the boardroom and on the street. They are committed to establishing a personal and long-term relationship with their clients to protect their interests and enforce their rights. To learn more visit https://www.quantumlawgroup.com/.

