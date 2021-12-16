Value Group Direct announces Managing Director Linda Brignola will retire at the end of 2021.

PAOLI, Pa., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Group Direct, LLC, a full-service advertising agency specializing in direct response marketing, is announcing Linda Brignola, Managing Director, will retire at the end of 2021.

Value Group Direct (PRNewsfoto/Value Group Direct)

Linda's career in direct response marketing spans almost five decades across both the client and agency side of the business. Linda is a founding Partner of VGD where she has helped grow its clients' businesses for the past 11 years. The team at VGD will miss Linda, but her retirement is certainly deserved after her years of service to VGD and its clients.

"It's often said it takes a village to raise a child. It also takes a talented team to build a direct marketing agency. A team made up of trusted partners, loyal employees, a strong work ethic and camaraderie. This is Value Group Direct, and thanks to John Hoey, Angela Daisy, VGD's employees, clients, and vendors, I was able to achieve a goal that was beyond my wildest dreams when I started my career. Thank you to everyone who helped make this part of my life's journey so rewarding." said Linda Brignola.

When asked about Linda's retirement, VGD's co-founding Partner John Hoey had this to say, "In January 2010 Linda and I started out with a couple of laptops, a couple of decades in the insurance direct marketing world and an idea that we could build our own direct marketing agency. We all wish Linda more decades of excitement and good fortune in her next venture - Retirement."

To learn more about Value Group Direct, and their work, visit www.valuegroupdirect.com.

