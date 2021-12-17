Flavor Maker App by McCormick® is Hosting a Recipe Competition for a Chance to Win $50,000 Until December 31st, home cooks can enter their favorite holiday recipes on the Flavor Maker App

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This season, the Flavor Maker App by McCormick® is hosting a competition in which users can submit their family favorite holiday recipes for a chance to win $50,000. Until December 31st, home cooks across the United States can enter the contest by downloading the Flavor Maker App and uploading the name and description of their favorite holiday dish.

McCormick Flavor Maker App Recipe Contest

"The holidays bring people together around food – those recipes that get requested again and again. So, there's no better time to honor home cooks and provide inspiration during the holidays than this season. Hosted entirely on our Flavor Maker App, we can't wait to see what beloved dishes are shared," said Alia Kemet, Vice President of Creative & Digital Marketing for McCormick.

Every swipe and tap on the Flavor Maker App leads users to ultimate kitchen inspiration. The app is a platform for discovering new dishes, exploring step-by-step recipe instructions, and unleashing cooking creativity. Users can scan and digitize pantry items in the app to instantly access thousands of curated, easy-to-follow recipes based on available ingredients. The Flavor Maker App also features meal planning tools, ready-made shopping lists, how-to videos, and endless tips and hacks for cooking and baking.

The Flavor Maker App by McCormick is free to download on any iOS and Android device. To download, go to your iOS or Android app store and search "Flavor Maker App," or visit the following link for detailed instructions: https://www.mccormick.com/myholidayrecipe. Follow #FlavorMakerApp and @McCormickSpice for more kitchen inspiration and holiday cooking ideas.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited and outside US. Must be US resident age 18+ (19+ in AL and NE; 21+ in MS). Starts 12/15/21 at 12:00am ET, ends 12/31/21 at 11:59pm ET. One (1) Winner will receive a prize of a check for fifty thousand United States Dollars ($50,000 USD) ("Prize"). For official rules and complete details, visit www.mccormick.com/myholidayrecipe Sponsor: McCormick & Company, Inc.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Sarah Windham

McCormick

Sarah_Windham@McCormick.com

(PRNewsfoto/McCormick & Company)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McCormick