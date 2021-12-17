~ Comprehensive Vacation Protection, including Free Trip Replacement with Airfare, Included in All Bookings Through March 31, 2022

SANDALS RESORTS INTERNATIONAL EXTENDS GROUNDBREAKING SANDALS VACATION ASSURANCE PROGRAM ~ Comprehensive Vacation Protection, including Free Trip Replacement with Airfare, Included in All Bookings Through March 31, 2022

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandals Resorts International (SRI), parent company of the Caribbean's leading luxury all-inclusive resort brands Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts , announces the extension of its groundbreaking Sandals Vacation Assurance on all bookings made until March 31, 2022 for travel until next year, December 31, 2022. Introduced in September, the comprehensive vacation protection program is the industry's only to include a free replacement vacation guarantee plus airfare for guests impacted by COVID-19 related travel interruption while on vacation.

All reservations from now through March 31, 2022 for travel until December 31, 2022 will automatically receive the Sandals and Beaches Vacation Assurance at no charge.

Benefits of the Sandals and Beaches Vacation Assurance Program:

Replacement Vacation if a trip is interrupted while on vacation – INCLUDED

Replacement airfare credit for US travelers, up to $500 per person on the replacement vacation -INCLUDED

Quarantine stays of up to 14 nights at no charge if required – INCLUDED

COVID-19 testing to meet any government requirement from the comfort of the resort – INCLUDED

Comprehensive Travel Protection Plan – Insurance is on US -INCLUDED

Cancel anytime reservation policy, without penalties or added fees - 31 days or more for a 100% refund or within 30 days for a future travel date

A Vacation Assurance Hotline should guests or travel advisors have any questions related to travel protocols or anything else related to COVID-19

Assurance of industry-leading Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness , implemented at all Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, to ensure heightened health and safety measures throughout their stay

Certain restrictions apply. For more information, visit https://www.sandals.com/vacation-assurance/.

About Sandals Resorts International:

Founded in 1981 by the late Jamaican entrepreneur Gordon "Butch" Stewart, Sandals Resorts International (SRI) has become one of the world's most visible hospitality organizations and the leading Luxury Included® resort company in the Caribbean. Family-owned and operated, the company is currently overseen by Executive Chairman Adam Stewart and based in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Sandals Resorts International operates 24 properties throughout the Caribbean including category-leading brands Sandals® Resorts, the Luxury Included® brand for adult couples with locations in Jamaica, Antigua, the Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados, St. Lucia and a resort opening in Curaçao; and Beaches® Resorts, the Luxury Included® concept designed for everyone but especially families, with properties in Turks and Caicos and Jamaica, and another opening in St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

