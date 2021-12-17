Solotech acquires XR Studios, expanding virtual production services with an L.A.-dedicated campus for extended reality

New venture to propel Solotech's new Media and Entertainment Technology (MET) Division

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Martin Tremblay, President and CEO of Group Solotech, is thrilled to announce that Solotech has acquired XR Studios, a full-service agency specializing in extended reality, which is comprised of augmented reality technology for live broadcast and virtual productions. As part of the strategic plan, XR Studios will continue to operate as a separate entity and brand, progressing its strong trajectory in market leadership.

With this acquisition, Solotech's recently created Media and Entertainment Technology (MET) Division will make another significant step towards realizing its vision of developing new technological solutions that are at the crossroads of three realities: fans and artists, content producers, and online gamers. A world-renowned leader in the live production industry, Solotech saw the increasing need for live streaming services and virtual production, and rapidly adapted its offering to support its clients and tackle new opportunities.

Located in Los Angeles - at the heart of the Entertainment Industry - XR Studios serves high-end clients in multiple segments such as TV, music, Fortune 500 companies, and live events. XR Studios pioneered innovative performances such as Katy Perry's American Idol finale and MTV's 2020 Video Music Awards. Other notable clients include Billie Eilish, Leon Bridges, Amazon, Verizon, Twitch, and many more.

"XR Studios helps creatives, agencies, artists, and production teams achieve their goals," says J.T. Rooney, President of XR Studios. "At our core, we are a group of creative teams and producers that see the need for a company that sits in between the technology and the creative to help partners reach the finish line in this exciting new world of extended reality and virtual productions", mentions Rooney. The acquisition of XR Studios also brings key talent and Chief Technical Officer, Scott Millar onboard. Millar has worked on multiple, large scale international AR projects, with a thorough focus in installation, engineering, and general AV technology. He has been instrumental in the founding of the extended reality workflow, collaborating with software teams such as disguise, Notch, Unreal Engine, and Touch Designer, making Millar a vital expert of this technology.

This transaction will accelerate the path of Solotech and XR Studios' visions to become the leading provider of extended reality solutions across the globe. "In addition to Los Angeles, we plan to open new studios in other thriving markets. Solotech already has an extensive footprint in 18 locations in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. therefore, the new strategically located studios will be supported by strong teams and technology," says Tremblay.

Other new members of the MET Division, such as recently acquired Waveform, will build the strength and impact of XR Studios and the overall Division. "The venture with XR Studios will fill the missing piece of the puzzle and be the 3rd pillar of our MET Division, adding complete virtual production and mixed reality solutions to our high-end live streaming and esports offering," says Martin Tremblay.

With the XR industry expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.6% over the next 6 years1, Solotech and XR Studios are on the path for success. "We are looking forward to this new venture and are definitely on the watch for even more additions to position our MET Division at the absolute top, so stay tuned! We are extremely happy about this opportunity; this acquisition has been possible with the continuous support of our shareholders Claridge, Desjardins Capital and Investissement Québec," concludes Martin Tremblay.

About Solotech

Founded over 40 years ago, Solotech is a world leader in audiovisual and entertainment technology with 18 strategic locations in Canada, the United States and in the United Kingdom. Thanks to an inventory encompassing over 300 renowned manufacturers, Solotech is the single source for audio, video, lighting, rigging, soft goods, control and collaboration solutions and services. The company is internationally recognized for its expertise in Live Productions and Systems Integration in various markets, namely music, sports, business, culture and education, and is fully supported by three major shareholders: Claridge, Desjardins Capital and Investissement Québec. Solotech employs 1,360 professionals in its offices located in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Toronto, Montreal, Halifax, Ottawa, Calgary, Quebec City, Saguenay, Macao and Hong Kong.

About XR Studios

XR Studios is a leading-edge digital production company specializing in immersive technology for entertainment. Known for producing Extended Reality (XR) and Augmented Reality (AR) workflow solutions, XR Studios executes innovative experiences for some of the most renowned artists and brands across the globe. From concept to completion, XR Studios is a premier, full service solutions provider led by a network of creatives and industry leaders at the core of mixed reality technology for broadcast, live, and virtual productions.

