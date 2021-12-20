7,000 Christmas Gifts Handed Out at the Candy Cane Lane Toy Giveaway at the Church of Scientology

7,000 Christmas Gifts Handed Out at the Candy Cane Lane Toy Giveaway at the Church of Scientology

EAST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles families headed for East Hollywood this Sunday for the "Candy Cane Lane Drive-Thru" Christmas toy giveaway, organized by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles with the help of local parishioners and community partners.

7,000 gifts were placed in children’s hands at the Candy Cane Lane toy giveaway December 19 at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

"We wanted to ensure families would have a wonderful Christmas despite the financial challenges."

Toy giveaway stations lined an entire city block in East Hollywood Sunday, December 19, as Santa, his elves and dozens of volunteers placed 7,000 toys into children's eager hands.

"As the number of families registering for the giveaway skyrocketed over the past two weeks since we announced the event, our volunteers have been shopping all across Los Angeles to make sure we had plenty of gifts for kids of all ages," said Susanna Kaneer, Community Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology. "We wanted to ensure families would have a wonderful Christmas despite the financial challenges posed by the last 21 months of COVID."

There were also photo ops with Santa, Christmas arts and crafts, and ice skating—all in a holiday setting glowing with more than 100,000 Christmas lights.

The evening concluded with "La Posada," a traditional Mexican celebration commemorating Joseph and Mary's journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of safe refuge.

On 21 November, at the annual tree-lighting ceremony at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles, Councilman Mitch O'Farrell placed the first gift in the toy drive collection box. He was joined by Baydsar Thomasian representing California State Senator Maria Elena Durazo, and Jeff Zarrinnam representing the East Hollywood Neighborhood Council, in launching the toy drive to provide the gifts for the Candy Can Lane Toy Giveaway.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in April 2010 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. Featured in an episode of Inside Scientology, the Church is configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift citizens of all denominations.

For more information, visit the Scientology Newsroom, the website of Church of Scientology of Los Angeles, The Church of Scientology L.A. Facebook page, or @ScientologyLA on Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Church of Scientology International