ByteChek Launches Automated HIPAA and ISO 27001 Compliance Software

MIAMI, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ByteChek, the only all-in-one compliance automation company, announced the release of its automated HIPAA and ISO 27001 compliance software solution today. ByteChek's HIPAA compliance solution helps SaaS companies comply with the federal law addressing protected health information (PHI).

Make Compliance Suck Less (PRNewsfoto/Bytechek)

ByteChek also announced its ISO 27001 software solution that helps companies build their information security management system (ISMS) quickly and efficiently. The HIPAA and ISO 27001 additions add to ByteChek's automated SOC 2 compliance offering.

The HIPAA addition enables companies to comply with the federal law addressing protected health information (PHI). "We work with a lot of companies that handle protected health information and are required to comply with the HIPAA federal law," said AJ Yawn, ByteChek Founder and CEO. "The addition of HIPAA to ByteChek's platform continues our commitment to helping companies navigate complex compliance frameworks to build trust and unlock sales."

ByteChek's automated ISO 27001 software solution adds to its robust set of compliance features designed to simplify the ISO certification process. ISO 27001 is critical to building trust and unlocking sales in the European Union and global markets. "We work with global companies that have to comply with SOC 2 and ISO 27001 frameworks," said AJ Yawn. "My experience in this industry taught me that there is a lot of overlap between these frameworks, and our goal from day one has been to simplify compliance for our customers. Our ISO 27001 feature is another step in the right direction."

The addition of HIPAA and ISO 27001 reflects ByteChek's continued commitment to helping customers accomplish their compliance goals and build trust with existing and future customers. Existing ByteChek customers that have earned SOC 2 reports on the only all-in-one solution will see 80% of their controls apply to ISO 27001 and HIPAA control requirements.

This announcement comes on the heels of ByteChek's recent $3M Seed funding round, raised by majority industry-leading and respected Black investors and funds. ByteChek's recent financing and new features will continue its mission to make compliance suck less for companies of all sizes.

About ByteChek

The ByteChek platform helps organizations of all sizes assess their cybersecurity posture efficiently and prove compliance faster. ByteChek enables companies to establish their security program, automate their readiness assessment, and complete their SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA audits faster – all from a single platform.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ByteChek