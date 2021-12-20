The Christ Hospital Health Network Announces Partnership with Everside Health to Transform Primary Care in Greater Cincinnati Partnership will provide unlimited low- or no-cost access to physicians and 24/7 virtual care within the Christ Hospital Health Network

CINCINNATI and DENVER, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christ Hospital Health Network ("Christ Hospital") today announced a transformative partnership with Everside Health ("Everside"), a leading national direct primary care provider, to connect employers throughout the Greater Cincinnati area with direct primary care providers and ultimately improve health outcomes for their employees.

Everside Health

Under this unique affiliation with Everside, employers or other plan sponsors pay a fixed cost per employee for nearly unlimited access to primary care providers within co-branded, conveniently located near-site health centers. This approach, a complement to employer-sponsored insurance plans, allows members to receive convenient, low- or no-cost access to physicians and 24/7 virtual care, reducing the need for costly emergency room use. On average, employers working with Everside save 17% on claims costs by year three and 31% by year five – largely due to Everside's ability to treat health issues early before they require more expensive urgent care.

"By partnering with Everside, we are once again committing to improving the health of our community in the greater Cincinnati area," Tim Cappel, executive director of corporate health solutions at The Christ Hospital Health Network. "The pandemic highlighted the need for everyone to have a primary care provider in order to help maintain healthy habits and work on preventative measures to improve their quality of life."

"Employers have few effective choices when it comes to healthcare delivery options," said Chris Miller, CEO of Everside Health. "Our new partnership with The Christ Hospital Health Network is designed to change the status quo in employers' favor by bringing together our proven direct primary care model and advanced technology – a complete care solution inclusive of in-person and virtual primary care, mental healthcare, physical therapy and more – with Christ Hospital's history of innovation and research."

Everside has a long history of successfully collaborating with health and hospital systems, medical schools and other healthcare organizations to deliver accessible, high-quality care while lowering costs for employers and their employees, including their previously announced collaboration with MSU Health Care in July 2021.

Interested employers and sponsors of this program available through Christ Hospital and Everside can contact David Walter, Vice President of Sales at Everside, by email at david.walter@eversidehealth.com or by phone at 513-315-8901.

About The Christ Hospital Health Network

The Christ Hospital Health Network is an acute care hospital located in Mt. Auburn with a remote hospital location in Liberty Township, five ambulatory outpatient centers and dozens of offices conveniently located throughout the region. More than 1,300 talented physicians and more than 6,000 dedicated team members support the Network. Its mission is to improve the health of the community and to create patient value by providing exceptional outcomes and the finest experiences, all in an affordable way. The Network has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the #1 hospital in the Cincinnati Region and awarded Healthgrades "America's 50 Best Hospitals" for being in the top 1% in the nation for providing the highest clinical quality year over year. It is also a Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award recipient, which recognizes top-performing healthcare organizations that achieve the 95th percentile or above of performance in patient experience. The Christ Hospital is among a select number of hospitals in the nation to be awarded Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence. For more than 130 years, The Christ Hospital has provided compassionate care to those it serves.

About Everside Health

Everside Health, formerly Paladina Health, Activate Healthcare and Healthstat, is one of the largest direct primary care providers in the U.S., operating approximately 350+ health clinics in 34 states located at or near the facilities of its employer, union and other benefit sponsor clients. Everside's patient-focused, care-obsessed, technology-driven health care delivery model aligns incentives to benefit the patient, the physician and the benefit provider, all while reducing the total cost of care. Patients receive convenient, low- or no-cost access to physicians and 24/7 virtual care, reducing the need for costly ER use. Everside Health is based in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.eversidehealth.com.

