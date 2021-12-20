TSA PreCheck® Ready for Takeoff at Avelo Airlines

WASHINGTON and HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced the availability of its TSA PreCheck® expedited screening program for Avelo Airlines Customers. Starting today, traveling to one of Avelo's 19 popular East and West Coast destinations becomes faster and smoother for TSA PreCheck-enrolled Customers.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air) (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines)

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that enables low-risk travelers to enjoy an efficient screening experience. At most airports, travelers enrolled in TSA PreCheck avoid removing shoes, belts, liquids, food, laptops, and light jackets. In November 2021, 94% of TSA PreCheck members waited less than five minutes. Avelo Customers can apply for a five-year TSA PreCheck membership for just $85.

"Providing Avelo Customers with a quicker, smoother and more relaxing airport experience is a big part of the different and better kind of airline we are building," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "The availability of TSA PreCheck is an important enhancement in the convenient and seamless journey our Customers appreciate when flying on Avelo."

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Avelo's everyday low fares have no change or cancellation fees. There is also no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo's single-class, fuel-efficient fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 mainline jets offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional jets historically utilized at the smaller airports Avelo serves. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra legroom, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo became America's first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service on April 28, 2021, from its first base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). Avelo launched service from its East Coast base on November 3 at Southern Connecticut's most convenient airport – Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN).

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service Culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes teamwork, understanding and kindness. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers provide a smooth, enjoyable, reliable and caring experience for its Customers.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, very low fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves many popular destinations across the U.S., including its West Coast base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and its East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information: visit AveloAir.com.

Media Contacts



Avelo Airlines

Courtney Goff, Communications Manager

cgoff@aveloair.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avelo Airlines