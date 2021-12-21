Bulletproof Solutions, Inc. ("BULLETPROOF™") acquires Terminal Exchange Systems ("Terminal")

FREDERICTON, NB, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulletproof Solutions, Inc. ("BULLETPROOF™") has acquired Terminal Exchange Systems ("Terminal") through a strategic transaction that closed on December 6, 2021. Bulletproof and Terminal will leverage the combined capabilities of both companies to deliver enhanced IT and cyber security services to existing and future clients in the New England market and beyond.

For information about Bulletproof services, visit bulletproofsi.com.

Founded in 1988, Terminal is a trusted IT security services company and Microsoft Gold Partner serving government and commercial clients in the greater Boston region. The company is distinguished by a long track record of providing innovative solutions and nurturing deep customer relationships backed by highly experienced and well-respected professionals.

The acquisition of Terminal continues the expansion of Bulletproof, a global IT and cyber security leader and recent recipient of the global 2021 Microsoft Security Partner of the Year Award, into strategic markets throughout the U.S. Bulletproof is headquartered in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada and wholly owned by the GLI Group. The acquisition of Terminal follows Bulletproof's 2019 acquisition of Washington, D.C.-based, SeNet International Inc., forging the company's geographic growth throughout the Northeast Corridor of the U.S. while continuing to expand organically across Canada and into strategic markets throughout Europe.

Bulletproof announced that as part of the transaction, all Terminal employees will join Bulletproof and Sankaran Ganapathi, founder of Terminal, will continue in an advisory role.

Bulletproof CEO, Chris Johnston said, "Bulletproof is fortunate to be in a state of unprecedented growth. The timing couldn't be better to welcome this experienced contingent of Terminal IT professionals to our Bulletproof USA team along with an additional office location in the Northeast United States."

Sankaran Ganapathi, founder of Terminal, added, "As the global IT security landscape continues to evolve, we believe that our clients can further benefit from the greater resources and IT security capabilities of Bulletproof. But more importantly, Bulletproof shares our values of providing our clients best-in-class service with a tradition of cultivating long-lasting relationships."

This investment further demonstrates the GLI Group's commitment to providing world-class, customer-focused IT and cyber security services delivered through professionals with deep relationships and understanding of each respective strategic market.

About FirstWorld (USA), Inc. d/b/a/ Terminal Exchange Systems

Terminal was founded in 1988 and is among the pioneers in information technology security services in the Boston and greater Boston markets. Terminal is a Microsoft Gold Partner with a track record of over 33 years serving government and commercial clients throughout the New England region.

About BULLETPROOF™, a GLI company

Headquartered in Canada with offices across the United States and around the world, Bulletproof has more than two decades in the security business, protecting its clients' privacy and data. The company's footprint now includes users on six continents trusting Bulletproof to secure their identities, networks, data, and devices. Named Microsoft's Security Partner of the Year [2021] globally and Three-peat Microsoft Canada IMPACT Award winner [2019-2021], Bulletproof is proud to be a long-standing Microsoft Gold Partner with twelve gold competencies, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and holder of the Microsoft Threat Protection Advanced Specialization. For more information, visit bulletproofsi.com.

About The GLI Group

The GLI Group delivers the highest quality assessment, testing, and certification services to our clients. Through Bulletproof the group provides the highest level of service in cybersecurity and information technology security services. Through Public Knowledge, LLC, the group provides best-in-class professional services and IT project oversight services to government clients relating to federal, state, and local health and human services programs. The GLI Group has offices on six continents and holds U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC 17025, 17020, and 17065 standards. For more information, visit gaminglabs.com, bulletproofsi.com, or pubknow.com.

Contact:

Stacey Black, Director of Marketing & Communications

Stacey.black@bulletproofsi.com | 902-292-0432

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bulletproof