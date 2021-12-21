Cambridge Trust Welcomes New Commercial Bankers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp, (NASDAQ: CATC), parent of Cambridge Trust Company, announced the expansion of the bank's lending team in support of the growing needs for commercial and non-profit lending in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Cambridge Trust's commercial lending team is building momentum with the addition of two seasoned commercial lending leaders. Bradford J. Buckley and David Semenza bring a combined fifty years of experience to Cambridge Trust's commercial and non-profit lending expertise in New England.

"The greater Boston commercial lending market is undergoing a period of dynamic and lasting change," said Marty Millane, executive vice president, Chief Lending Officer, Cambridge Trust. "We're excited to welcome Brad and Dave to our team of experienced lending leaders, ensuring that our clients can continue to rely on our expertise and support to help their businesses succeed."

Brad J. Buckley joins as senior vice president, commercial lending, and is responsible for the development of Cambridge Trust's loan relationships in the commercial and industrial, real estate, and not-for-profit sectors. He brings over 35 years of commercial lending experience to Cambridge Trust and holds a BS in Management/Finance from the University of Lowell and an MBA from Bentley College.

David Semenza is first vice president and team leader for not-for-profit organizations, the bank's first senior hire in this space. With a focus on cultivating relationships with nonprofit enterprises in Massachusetts, Dave brings deep sector expertise with charter schools, independent private schools, college and universities, human service providers and other nonprofit organizations. Semenza holds a BS in Economics/Finance from Bentley College and an MS in Economics and Economic Policy from Suffolk University.

About Cambridge Trust

Cambridge Trust is a 131-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank based in Cambridge, Massachusetts with approximately $4.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021, and a total of 19 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.5 billion in client assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2021. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

