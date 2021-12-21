Sequans in Collaboration with EchoStar Mobile Adds Support for LTE Band 65 to its Cassiopeia LTE-Advanced Platform Industry's first module with LTE Band 65 support now available

PARIS, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading provider of cellular IoT chips and modules for massive and broadband IoT, announced that LTE band 65 support is now available on its Cassiopeia LTE-Advanced platform. In collaboration with EchoStar Mobile, a mobile satellite services provider offering connectivity across Europe through a converged satellite and terrestrial network, Sequans has extended the capabilities of its Cassiopeia LTE platform to include B65, 90 MHz of spectrum that is primarily used for satellite or combined terrestrial/satellite services. The new Sequans/EchoStar Mobile solution comprises the entire modem function, including baseband, RFIC and front-end, enabling EchoStar Mobile to realize its plans to deploy a converged S-band satellite and terrestrial end-to-end network.

"Our collaboration with EchoStar Mobile on Band 65 support is the latest development we've undertaken to enable LTE to satellite communications, and we are excited about the new broadband IoT applications that are now possible using this new technology," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "EchoStar Mobile is working on some of the world's most exciting communications projects, and we are pleased to contribute our technology in support of their long-term spectrum utilization strategy."

The new Cassiopeia LTE-A prototype with B65 support has passed all 3GPP required conformance tests for the FDD 1920 – 2010 MHz UL / 2110 – 2200 MHz DL frequency range and can be used as an initial design guideline for a wide variety of broadband LTE IoT devices.

This project with EchoStar Mobile was undertaken as part of Sequans "Custom Technology Solutions" initiative where Sequans experts address some of the world's most difficult and exciting communications challenges. In addition to satellite, Sequans has adapted its technology for projects in other markets, including aviation, transportation, public safety, and government. For more information, see CustomTech.

Sequans' Cassiopeia LTE-Advanced platform is compliant with 3GPP Release 10 specifications. Cassiopeia supports highly flexible dual-carrier aggregation that allows the combination of any two carriers of any size up to 20 MHz each, contiguous or non-contiguous, inter-band or intra-band. Cassiopeia also supports other Release 10 enhancements such as new MIMO schemes, enhanced inter-cell interference coordination (eICIC) schemes for heterogeneous networks (HetNets), and improvements to LTE broadcast. Cassiopeia features Sequans' advanced receiver technology for improved performance and can support additional optional features, including envelope tracking and secure boot.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked-In

Sequans media relations: Kimberly Tassin (USA), +1.425.736.0569, kimberly@sequans.com

Sequans investor relations: Kim Rogers (USA), +1 385.831.7337, kim@haydenir.com

About EchoStar Mobile

EchoStar Mobile, an Irish company with commercial operations headquartered in the United Kingdom and a data center based in Griesheim, Germany, is a mobile satellite services provider offering connectivity across Europe through a converged satellite and terrestrial network. EchoStar Mobile is a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation. For more information, visit www.echostarmobile.com.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.EchoStar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

