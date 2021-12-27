Switch to Present at the Citi 2022 AppsEconomy Conference

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) today announced that Thomas Morton, President, and Gabe Nacht, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual investor meetings and participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Citi 2022 AppsEconomy Conference on Wednesday, January 5, 2021 at 11:00am Eastern Time.

The live webcast and audio replay will be accessible via Switch's Investor Relations website at https://investors.switch.com/home/.

ABOUT Switch

Switch (NYSE: SWCH), is the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 750 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; and Austin, Texas are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

