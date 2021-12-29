Pritzker Hageman Food Safety Lawyers Call for Great Moon Buffet, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, to Take Responsibility for Causing Repeated Salmonella Outbreaks

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After filing the first lawsuit (case number 19HA-CV-21-3356) arising from a Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak at Great Moon Buffet in west Saint Paul, the Pritzker Hageman food safety lawyers are calling for Great Moon Buffet to take responsibility for causing repeated Salmonella infections.

The Pritzker Hageman Salmonella lawyers are representing an 11-year-old girl who contracted Salmonella after eating watermelon prepared and served by Great Moon Buffet at a birthday party. Our client experienced symptoms from the Salmonella infection so severe she was hospitalized for several days. Nearly six months later, our client still experiences ongoing symptoms.

3 Salmonella Outbreaks in 3 Years. When Will Great Moon Buffet Be Accountable for Selling Unsafe Food?

In July 2021, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) returned to Great Moon Buffet to investigate the third Salmonella outbreak to occur at the restaurant since 2018. During their investigation, MDH concluded that the Salmonella outbreak was caused by food safety violations including a lack of handwashing and the presence of a spray hose that likely contributed to cross-contamination from dirty floors. The same spray hose was implicated in a previous outbreak linked to the Great Moon Buffet and was supposed to have been removed, but MDH investigators noted it was still in use.

In response to the complaint filed by Pritzker Hageman, Great Moon Buffet denied the objective observations made by MDH investigators, including the lack of staff handwashing, the spray hose issue, and they even denied the existence of the two previous MDH documented Salmonella outbreaks in 2018 and 2019.

Salmonella lawyer Ray Trueblood says, "Great Moon Buffet is sticking their head in the sand by claiming they don't know anything about the illnesses caused by their restaurant. They even go so far as to blame an 11-year-old victim for the Salmonella infection they caused!"

