CECO Environmental Solutions Enable Industrial Process Recovery and Recycling for Aluminum Manufacturer

DALLAS, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment and industrial equipment, today announced that its CECO Busch brand recently delivered an integrated, multi-product line, aluminum chip collection and recycling solution to a leading provider of aluminum plates, sheeting and extrusions in North America for its new milling system. This system is currently under construction and will be fully operational in early 2022.

The integrated solution is designed to efficiently collect tons of aluminum scrap that is a standard byproduct of aluminum mill producers. As aluminum producers mill the surface of slabs prior to finish rolling, the scrap material is generated at a rate of up to 25 tons per hour. CECO's custom-engineered solution integrates and leverages the strength of CECO technologies, including CECO Flex-Kleen dust collection and CECO Fisher-Klosterman cyclone separation systems, to collect this scrap material and recycle it.

"CECO is pleased to provide aluminum manufacturers with advanced solutions to help our customers recover high volumes of aluminum scrap for recycling," said Todd Gleason, CEO, CECO Environmental. "Our solutions deliver an efficient way to recycle excess aluminum that is discarded during the manufacturing process thereby significantly reducing waste, which reduces a manufacturer's impact on the environment and assists with meeting sustainability initiatives. Aluminum manufacturing continues to be critically important to a range of industries including food and beverage packaging, automotive, aerospace and construction."

CECO Environmental is a global leader in industrial air quality and fluid handling serving a broad landscape of industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom Engineered Systems for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil and gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE." For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

