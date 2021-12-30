CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: CTXS) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Citrix Systems, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion no later than January 18, 2022 in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Citrix Systems, Inc. ("Citrix") (NASDAQ: CTXS) between January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Citrix is a software company that provides users with secure remote access to computer networks. Historically, Citrix's technology was located "on-premise," meaning it was installed directly onto computer servers owned and operated by its customers. The technology was purchased through a perpetual license model, meaning a purchaser would pay upfront for lifetime access and support for each user.

In 2019, prior to the Class Period, Citrix announced that it would be shifting from a perpetual license model to a subscription license payment model, as well as transitioning from a software solution previously provided on-premise to cloud-based services.

According to the complaint, Defendants willfully or recklessly made false and misleading statements to the investing public that failed to disclose that the cloud product was substantially similar to the on-premise offering, and that the Company was experiencing significant challenges transitioning customers from on-premise to the cloud.

On April 29, 2021, Citrix announced lower than expected license conversions of the Business Continuity Licenses. Specifically, the Company stated that the Business Continuity Licenses did not transition to long-term cloud contracts as expected. Instead, many customers "rolled to another short-term" on-premise license, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of these disclosures, the price of Citrix common stock declined by $10.48, or 7.6%. However, the Company continued to assure investors that this was a "very isolated item" and that the "transition to the cloud is progressing well."

On July 29, 2021, the Company reported that, despite prior assurances, the transition to cloud was not as successful as the Company had led investors to believe. Specifically, Citrix cited "the challenge associated with transitioning the business to [cloud] and the need to evolve our sales strategy to deliver more predictable results." Citrix also announced a major restructuring of its sales leadership in order to "enhance [its] focus on" cloud migration. According to the Company, these changes were "significant and may cause short-term disruption before yielding tangible results." These disclosures caused the Company's stock to decline 13.6%, from $114.55 per share to $99.00 per share.

Finally, on October 6, 2021, after market close, the Company announced that Defendant David Henshall had stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Citrix. This disclosure caused the Company's stock to decline 7.2% over the next two days, from $105.96 per share to $98.32 per share.

