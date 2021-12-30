Web Courseworks Announces CEO Transition

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Web Courseworks, a leader in innovative learning technologies, announced that Amber Winter, Executive Vice President, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Winter succeeds Dr. Jon Aleckson, who is transitioning to Chairman after having served as President and CEO for the past 20 years. Aleckson will remain actively engaged with customers with a focus on external representations and consulting services to support customer success.

"Amber has been instrumental to the growth of Web Courseworks and the achievement of our ultimate mission: to promote lifelong learning," said Aleckson. "She cares deeply about our customers and advocates for continuous improvement. She is uniquely qualified to lead, and I am confident that Amber will continue to ensure that Web Courseworks is the partner of choice in taking learning businesses to the next level of rapid growth, professional reputation, and educational innovation."

Winter has been at Web Courseworks since 2016, initially as the company's Director of Sales & Marketing. Since then, Amber has been the Vice President of Sales & Service and most recently, Web Courseworks' Executive Vice President. As CEO, Winter will focus on growth and priorities for the company's upcoming fiscal year to ensure continued customer and product innovation success.

"I'm grateful for Jon and his leadership expertise. He's been an inspiring mentor to me and has built a wonderful company that I'm looking forward to continuing to serve. Thanks to our team's dedication and focused execution, Web Courseworks has successfully become the Top LMS for Associations and Medical Specialty Societies. I believe in our ability to continuously improve our customer experience while excelling at adapting to new expectations of the market," said Winter.

Web Courseworks has seen tremendous growth in the last five years, thanks in part to Amber Winter's commitment to making Web Courseworks a trusted partner in the online learning technologies space. The company plans to focus on their SaaS Learning Management System to accelerate growth.

About Web Courseworks

Web Courseworks is a learning technologies company with an ever-evolving Learning Management System, CourseStage. CourseStage LMS is leveraged by organizations of all sizes to build a learning business and track education outcomes for proven success. Web Courseworks' customers deliver quality education programs that enable them to be the leading provider of education in their field. To learn more about Web Courseworks' solutions, please visit https://webcourseworks.com.

