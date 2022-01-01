HOKA® Reimagines The Run With The All-New Kawana

GOLETA, Calif., Jan. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOKA®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), announces the launch of the all-new Kawana. A revolutionary new shoe for the start of a new year, the supremely versatile Kawana has been designed for runners and fitness enthusiasts seeking premium comfort in a bold, innovative and stylish offering. Drawing its name from the Australian Gold Coast's famous beach, the Kawana continues to push the boundaries of HOKA foams and geometries to deliver an incredibly smooth ride. The Kawana will be available starting January 1, 2022 around the world and in the U.S. at HOKA.com and official retail partners later this month.

HOKA Kawana

Seamlessly Shift From Road to Workout

Versatility defines Kawana, supplying signature HOKA cushion for the treadmill, the track, the road, or even just another day at the office. As such, the new style delivers on the HOKA promise of an inherently cushioned and supportive "ride" for fitness beginners and dedicated veterans alike. Breaking the mold with a lively new foam that yields enduring support, this accessible and lightweight trainer delivers an incredibly well-balanced experience that athletes of all levels will enjoy. It's seamlessly tailored and designed to go from a run to the gym and even a daily commute, all in style. The Kawana serves as an accessible choice for both new and experienced runners that provides durability and maximal HOKA comfort at any pace.

"The Kawana occupies a really unique space in our product collection, right between the ever-popular Bondi 7 and Clifton 8, delivering an accessible balance of smooth, lively comfort and support. Offering premium comfort in our signature cushion, the Kawana answers our consumer's demand for a versatile shoe to help them achieve their fitness goals by meeting the flexibility of their lifestyle," said Gretchen Weimer, Vice President of Product at HOKA.

Reimagine The Run

Kawana appeals to fitness enthusiasts in search of a dynamic new paradigm for running. It represents a different level of adaptability, enabling consumers to shift from workouts back to everyday activities with the same comfort. It sustains the same smooth motion in any arena.

To deliver on its ultra-smooth ride, the Kawana incorporates a number of midsole geometries borrowed from other members of the popular Glide and Fly franchises. Inspired by the immediate success of the Mach 4, the Kawana sports a SwallowTail™ geometry in the heel for a supple landing. That crash pad transitions through the 5mm drop and grooved outsole into an Early Stage Metarocker, giving the entire gait cycle an incredibly smooth, accessible feel.

The Kawana weighs only 10 ounces for a men's size 9 and 8.4 ounces for a women's size 7. The Kawana sports a new and distinct upper featuring vegan recycled jacquard mesh upper features an extended heel pull and an anatomical Achilles construction for a slipper-like, comfortable fit.

"One thing you will always see more of from HOKA is innovation. We are constantly working to develop new product solutions that push the envelope of what's possible in order to further empower athletes to reach their full potential. With the Kawana, we were able to take innovation and design cues from boundary-pushing products like the TenNine, Mach 4 and Carbon X franchises, and make them palatable to an everyday athlete in order to deliver something brand-new and totally unique, yet still authentically HOKA," said Weimer.

The Kawana is available worldwide starting January 1, 2022 and will be available in the U.S. at HOKA.com and official retail partners later this month. MSRP $140.

About HOKA®

HOKA® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit HOKA.com or follow @HOKA. #TimeToFly

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40-years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

HOKA Media Contacts

Miranda Young

HOKA Global Brand Communications – PR

miranda.young@deckers.com

Emily Banks

OutsidePR

Emily@OutsidePR.com

Darren Quiliza

Azione PR

darren@azionepr.com

HOKA Kawana

HOKA ONE ONE. (PRNewsFoto/HOKA ONE ONE)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HOKA ONE ONE