IMAX CLOSES OUT 2021 WITH BEST FOURTH QUARTER AT THE GLOBAL BOX OFFICE SINCE 2017

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) cemented its leadership at the global box office with $277 million in grosses for the fourth quarter of 2021 — its best fourth quarter tally since 2017. Led by the Company's stunning $83 million performance with "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the December quarter marked the sixth highest grossing quarter of all time for IMAX.

IMAX delivered $638 million in global box office for the full-year 2021, up 146% over 2020. As the Company continues to diversify its global content portfolio, IMAX also notched its highest grossing year ever for local language films in 2021 with $181.6 million — up 36% over its previous best set in 2019.

"IMAX has always delivered a unique, unmatched experience to moviegoers, and we are seeing that differentiation crystal clear in our industry-leading box office results," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "With our diversifying slate of global blockbusters and more releases than ever Filmed for IMAX, we head into a strong 2022 slate with great momentum. There is no question that audiences worldwide are returning to the movies and, in particular, IMAX."

IMAX recorded five releases in the fourth quarter grossing more than $25 million dollars — all of which were Filmed for IMAX — including:

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" — $83.1 million "Dune" – $43.9 million "No Time to Die" — $43.7 million "The Battle at Lake Changjin" — $31.6 million "Eternals" — $25.2 million

At least ten releases among the 2022 slate are Filmed for IMAX or include IMAX-exclusive expanded aspect ratio, including "Top Gun: Maverick," "Thor: Love and Thunder," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and more.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2021, there were 1,664 IMAX theater systems (1,580 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional) operating in 85 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

