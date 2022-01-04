AgroScout Acquires the Assets of TerrAvion to Broaden its Imagery Capabilities in Agro Data Management

AgroScout Acquires the Assets of TerrAvion to Broaden its Imagery Capabilities in Agro Data Management

YIRON, Israel, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AgroScout agro analytics platform, announced today that it acquired the assets of TerrAvion, a market leader in imagery data management for agriculture. The acquisition fuels AgroScout's high-resolution agriculture aerial imagery capabilities and agro data artificial intelligence for a wide range of crops. Effective immediately, current AgroScout and TerrAvion clients will have access to a powerful combination of aerial and satellite imagery products and precision agriculture services for their fields.

AgroScout imagery services on multiple devices (PRNewsfoto/AgroScout)

The AgroScout crop-monitoring and analytics platform collects user-generated data to create powerful AI tools providing actionable insights in crop management. The platform enables improved yield predictions prior to harvest and delivers top processors, agribusinesses, and farmers an affordable way to build more competitive, sustainable, and environment-friendly food and agriculture supply chains. AgroScout now manages more agricultural projects in the US, Brazil, and Mexico.

With the acquisition of TerrAvion, AgroScout strengthens its agro analytics capabilities in providing enhanced features such as high-resolution NDVI services and high-definition RGB and is honored to continue their vision of bringing technology to every farm on the planet.

AgroScout CEO & Founder Simcha Shore comments, "AgroScout is committed to serving processors, agro retailers, and grower clients with new complementary services. We are especially excited about the synergy we will be able to immediately provide for our users and stakeholders."

About AgroScout

AgroScout is an agro analytic platform empowering crop-monitoring that collects user-generated data to create timely analytics providing actionable insights. AgroScout eliminates the need for costly time consuming of field operators and long training. AgroScout was established in 2017 as a portfolio company of The Trendlines Group (SGX:42T) (OTCQX:TRNLY).

About TerrAvion

TerrAvion, has been one of the market leaders in imagery data management, and one of the leaders of the precision agriculture sector for several years. (CropLife, 2020)

"TerrAvion flights covered more than 20 million acres per week, and crops ranging from corn and soybeans to citrus and vineyard grapes." TerrAvion's founder and CEO Robert Morris.

This allowed growers to have a literal up-to-date picture of all their fields as well as synthetic maps and analysis. The company's technology is mostly around how to manage and process millions of acres daily.

Contact Information

pr@agro-scout.com

https://agro-scout.com/

Tel: 972-509015008

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AgroScout