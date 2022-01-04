BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a historic milestone for South Florida's iconic resort and private club as The Boca Raton unveils its transformation of Harborside, part of the destination's $200 million reimagination. The most significant evolution in its 95-year history includes the relaunch of Cloister, the original storied hotel that serves as the heart of Harborside. Cloister now features Sadelle's in partnership with Major Food Group, Palm Court cocktail lounge designed by architecture firm Rockwell Group, and the redesigned Spa Palmera in collaboration with Colin Cowie. Yacht Club reemerges as The Boca Raton's luxury lakefront accommodations for an adults-only hideaway. A new highlight of the resort's waterfront is the debut of Harborside Pool Club, featuring multiple pools, waterslides, and luxury experiences.

An icon is reimagined. The most significant transformation in The Boca Raton's 95 year history continues with the reopening of Cloister. Located in the heart of The Boca Raton, the storied hotel was originally designed by legendary architect Addison Mizner, and now features redesigned spaces, exciting new dining, and distinct amenities, including an expansive wellness sanctuary, Spa Palmera. (PRNewsfoto/The Boca Raton)

As when famed architect Addison Mizner opened the property in 1926, Cloister once again gleams in coastal white. The grand entrance has been extensively renovated, including every detail along the main drive and throughout the gracious lobby. Featuring 294 rooms and suites, Cloister showcases grand architecture, exciting new dining, and distinct amenities, including an expansive wellness sanctuary, Spa Palmera. The 50,000-square-foot, Alhambra-inspired spa has been stunningly reimagined with lifestyle expert Colin Cowie. In addition to 44 treatment rooms, the serene enclave features a tranquility pool, new Halotherapy Himalayan Salt Room, and Aemotio Vichy Shower by Lemi. Ritual Baths provide an enhanced menu of scent journeys for a personalized experience. A new Spa Café offers cold-pressed juice, cocktails, and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine.

The Boca Raton's second signature restaurant collaboration with Major Food Group, Sadelle's, is open for breakfast and lunch. With locations in New York's SoHo, Las Vegas, and Paris, the refined yet fun restaurant serves quintessential classics such as sliced-to-order smoked salmon, Sadelle's famous bagels, and crispy latkes. Sadelle's Grab 'n Go is open early through the afternoon for a quick taste. Designed by Rockwell Group and adjacent to Cloister's lobby, the restaurant preserves the historic Garden Room's architecture of dark wood beams and window arches while wrapping the walls in Sadelle's signature blue lacquer paneling to create the ambiance of a European patisserie.

Palm Court, an inviting lakefront cocktail lounge, features soaring ceilings and breathtaking coastal views. A vibrant locale for meetups and mingling, Bossa Nova Jazz musicians entertain while handcrafted cocktails such as the Hemingway Daiquiri and Mediterranean Mule are shaken and stirred with flair. Here, the modern redesign of the sun-drenched lounge celebrates its historic Spanish Colonial-style architecture. A glowing central bar makes a grand statement with delicate brass shelving and a backlit bar die featuring custom peacock green ombre piped glass.

These new dining venues expand The Boca Raton's culinary collection, following recent openings of The Flamingo Grill, and MB Supper Club, a glamorous dinner and entertainment experience. The Boca Raton will continue to introduce new concepts this winter, including two new restaurants with Major Food Group exploring Japanese and Italian cuisine, as well as Maison Rose, a macaron and chocolate shop.

"A New Golden Era of The Boca Raton is a celebration of our legacy within the community and internationally," said Daniel A. Hostettler, President & CEO of The Boca Raton. "We worked closely with the Boca Raton Historical Society to meticulously restore our property and partnered with an award-winning team of builders and creators to reimagine each touchpoint. As we look toward the future, our focus remains unwavering—to provide an extraordinary experience that defines The Boca Raton as one of the world's most renowned luxury resorts and private clubs."

Set on 200 waterfront acres, The Boca Raton features five distinct hotels. Nearby Cloister is the all-suite Yacht Club, now reserved for adults only. Yacht Club's 112 elegant suites feature private balconies with sweeping views of Lake Boca Raton and the yacht-lined promenade. Personal concierges and floor valets prepare every detail, and Yacht Club guests receive exclusive access to the stunning Spa Palmera pool as well as an all-new fine dining restaurant, Flybridge, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

An idyllic setting for extended stays, Bungalows is a residential-style retreat tucked in a quiet corner of the property with a private pool. Completely redesigned to showcase mid-century modern décor and contemporary conveniences, Bungalows offer 58 spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom residences with full kitchens. Complimentary daily continental breakfast and afternoon snacks are served at the new Bungalows Reception lounge. For an oceanfront luxury escape, Beach Club is The Boca Raton's getaway for stylish jetsetters and laidback excursionists, set on half a mile of private golden beach. On the horizon, the 27-story Tower will be unveiled soon following a $45 million transformation.

Creating an enticing destination, The Boca Raton launches Phase One of its Harborside Pool Club, a sparkling, lakefront oasis. Set among tropical palms, the club features three pools, a 450-foot floating river, water slides, luxury cabanas with personalized butler service, a Pool Bar serving cocktails and light bites, Banyan Bunch kids club, and more. In 2022, the Pool Club will expand further to unveil a FlowRider surf wave simulator, 7,100-square-foot event lawn, teens' lounge, retail experiences, and new waterfront dining.

