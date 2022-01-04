Author Tom Mohr Launches "The Rising Leader Series", A Year-Long Series Sent To The Next Generation of Leaders

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial leadership author Tom Mohr (Scaling the Revenue Engine, Funding & Exits, The Four-Way Fit, People Design and The Fit Systems Enterprise) announced today the launch of his year-long letter series, called "The Rising Leader Series".

This series, composed of weekly letters and poems and monthly songs, is a call to the world's next generation of leaders. Mohr challenges leaders to rise to the epic work of the next forty years: to heal our planet, to stabilize nation states, to restore American democracy, to strengthen community and race relations, and to repair our houses of worship.

Mohr emphasizes that this work requires capable, ethical leaders everywhere— in business, government, basic sciences, education and the clergy. But how to become the kind of leader the world so desperately needs? In this series, Mohr draws upon his Christian faith to make the case that the first work of a rising servant leader is within the soul. Through soul work leaders can move from a focus on the self to a focus on others.

The series is broadly organized into four quarterly themes:

Q1: Who is God? What does He have to do with leadership?

Q2: Who am I? What is the work I must do to become a servant leader?

Q3: Where is the need?

Q4: Where is my call?

The inaugural letter, poem and song of the series was released on December 31, 2021. The series will continue through 2022.

The first song, " Every Shining Star ", was just released on all music platforms. Additional songs will be released monthly (at the beginning of each month).

On Friday, December 31, Mohr released the first letter, Week 1 of the series, titled " A Time For Leadership ". Every Friday, a new series letter will go out to a large email audience, and will be posted to TomMohr.com as well as Medium.com and LinkedIn .

Also each week, the poem of the week will be posted as a video to TikTok (handle: @tommohr001 ).

Subscription requests to the weekly email can be submitted at TomMohr.com .

For more information, please visit: https://linktr.ee/TomMohr

ABOUT TOM MOHR & THE RISING LEADER SERIES:

Tom Mohr is a serial leadership author, known for his five business books (Scaling the Revenue Engine, People Design, Funding & Exits, The Fit Systems Enterprise and The Four-Way Fit). He is a former president of a Fortune 500 subsidiary and founded a successful tech startup. Today, Mohr is the founder of CEO Quest and serves as a business coach to tech company CEOs.

Christian, husband, father, sibling, friend, neighbor, musician, American citizen, and global citizen are all roles that make up who Mohr is outside of business. For Mohr, "child of God" is his most important role. He lives with his wife, Pageen, in Orono, MN and attends Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Medina. Together they have two children– Dr. Mary Catherine Mohr, and Jack Mohr.

Through The Rising Leader Series, Mohr hopes to encourage leaders worldwide to heed the call, prepare their hearts and then go forth to love and serve the world.

NOTE: This Rising Leader Series is not intended as a profit-making venture. The series is shared as a challenge to leaders to open themselves, by God's love, to transformation into servant leaders ready to stand in the gap.

All resources: https://linktr.ee/TomMohr

Website: https://www.tommohr.com/

Medium: https://tmohr.medium.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-mohr-5b37a6/

Tik Tok: @tommohr001

Email: tom@tommohr.com

