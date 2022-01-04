EVIO, Inc. Announces Partnership with Rare Earth Genomics Texas, LLC

HENDERSON, Nev, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVIO, Inc. (OTC: EVIO) announced today that the company is engaging in a strategic partnership with Rare Earth Genomics Texas, LLC ("REG").

REG has been testing its hemp products with EVIO Inc. ("EVIO") since the company launched its hemp business in 2020. REG and EVIO will deepen their relationship by collaborating on a range of research and development projects that focus on optimizing hemp strains, including:

- Evaluation of unique terpenes and terpenoids

- Quantification of major and minor cannabinoids

- Optimization of screening methods for breeding populations

- Development of testing protocols for novel phenotypes

- Assessment of potential for soil remediation

- Initiation of nutritional analyses of hemp and hemp seed feed and food products

EVIO will provide support and training to REG in pursuit of their goal to be a premier industrial hemp entity.

REG is actively collaborating with Texas A&M AgriLife Research ("AgriLife") and the Department of Soil & Crop Science which it is an integral part of the hemp breeding program. Russ Jessup, Ph.D. Associate Professor of Perennial Grass & Industrial Hemp Breeding says 'Innovative collaborative partnerships between industry leaders such as EVIO and Rare Earth Genomics are critical enabling forces to develop analytical breeding tools and significantly improved hemp cultivars." Further, he says "We are excited to build and expand on the relationship with both EVIO Labs and REG. The communication, performance, and turnaround time on sample analyses has always been exemplary. We are going on our third year of testing with EVIO and we are going to need significantly more testing as our collaborative research program expands."

About EVIO

EVIO, Inc. ("EVIO") is a provider of analytical testing services for cannabis, hemp, and CBD products. EVIO maintains full-service, licensed and accredited laboratory operations in California, Oregon, and Canada. EVIO also provides clients with quality analytical R&D and consulting services to help them produce the best, compliant products.

About Rare Earth Genomics

Rare Earth Genomics Texas, LLC ("REG") is a partnership formed to accelerate hemp research and produce critical tools for the farmer. REG's mission is to increase likelihood of a successful harvest through genetic analysis and rigorous environmental testing of vigorous cultivars. Reliable datasets, analytic tools and stable germplasm are core to the program. Success of the farmer is the goal!

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements pertaining to anticipated or projected plans, performance, and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only, and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, the Company's ability to complete product testing and launch product commercially, the acceptance of product in the marketplace, the uncertainty of the laws and regulations relating to cannabis, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in Company reports available at www.eviolabs.com.



For Further Information contact Lori Glauser, Interim CEO. info@eviolabs.com

Contact: Lori Glauser, Interim CEO info@eviolabs.com

