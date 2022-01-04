The product line will set a new standard for industry dashcams with its groundbreaking advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) functionality. With advanced vulnerable road user (VRU) perception, forward collision warning, blind spot detection and up to 10x reduction in false positives, Behaviour AI-enhanced Nextbase iQ dashcams will lead to more confident driving, fewer VRU fatalities and safer roads for all.

Humanising Autonomy's Behaviour AI brings pioneering ADAS perception to Nextbase iQ dashcams to advance road safety The product line will set a new standard for industry dashcams with its groundbreaking advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) functionality. With advanced vulnerable road user (VRU) perception, forward collision warning, blind spot detection and up to 10x reduction in false positives, Behaviour AI-enhanced Nextbase iQ dashcams will lead to more confident driving, fewer VRU fatalities and safer roads for all.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recklessness, distraction and driver or pedestrian error are consistently listed among the top causes of fatal and near-fatal road accidents in the UK. Failing to look properly is the most frequently reported road accident factor, contributing to a third of all incidents. Misjudging a VRU's path or speed followed closely, accounting for 20 percent of reported accidents.

The Nextbase iQ product line will set a new standard for industry dashcams with its groundbreaking advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) functionality, enhanced with Humanising Autonomy's behaviour AI.

Dashcams are an easy and insurance-friendly way to improve driver awareness and accident prevention. However, frequent false alarms can do more harm than good, leading to driver distraction and irritation, and is a missed opportunity to support drivers in making roads safer.

Humanising Autonomy has partnered with Nextbase, the world's leading dashcam manufacturer, to provide state-of-the-art ADAS perception to the Nextbase iQ product line. Enhanced by Humanising Autonomy's innovative Behaviour AI Platform, iQ dashcams set a new standard for cutting-edge technology in driver safety.

Humanising Autonomy's chief executive officer Maya Pindeus says: "It happens to all of us. A mirror glance too short, a pedestrian misunderstanding, finding ourselves focusing on our next meeting instead of the road… near misses can happen in a split second – which is why we're thrilled to support drivers globally with the Nextbase iQ partnership. This isn't ADAS perception as the industry knows it; this is dashcams doing more. It's technology that not only benefits Nextbase customers, but all road users, ultimately creating safer roads that save lives."

Superior ADAS functionality is the premier feature in the Nextbase iQ range. Running on Ambarella silicon and powered by Humanising Autonomy's Behaviour AI Platform, its analysis and prediction of human behaviours generates driver alerts much earlier and with a higher degree of accuracy than other ADAS systems available on the market. This new generation of dashcams will empower drivers with real-time collision warnings, accurate blind spot detection for rear- or side-facing cameras and will enable up to a 10x reduction in false positives. Each feature ultimately leads to safer driving and safer road conditions for all road users, saving lives in the process.

The Nextbase iQ range comprises three products with resolution from 1080p up to 4K, each with 3 camera views. The new Smart dashcams have forward facing and inward-facing cameras to protect front and passengers, as well as the option of a rear window camera to protect the back of the vehicle. Available to Nextbase customers globally, iQ-connected dashcams will be equipped to run with Humanising Autonomy's software on edge and in the cloud. Armed with industry-leading ADAS functionality and vulnerable road user perception, the iQ range is a significant upgrade on previous dashcams, effectively creating a new product segment.

Nextbase chief marketing and sales officer Richard Browning says: "As a consumer-led product, advanced ADAS functionality was always set to be a core feature in our iQ dashcams; but we needed to be sure our AI partner had the highest performance available and incredible accuracy when it came to vulnerable road user perception. Humanising Autonomy is that partner. Together, we're introducing a truly unique product to the dashcam market – one that makes our roads for everyone, and speaks to our mission to be every driver's guardian, offering protection and backup to people and their families in the vehicle and on the road."

Nextbase has sold more than five million units since 2017, and one million in 2021 alone. Its former Series 2 range received widespread acclaim and was rated the number-one dashcam brand by Wirecutter, Mashable, PC World, Which?, Forbes and TechRadar.

Tackling the industry's core challenges with camera perception and false positives, the technology can be used in all lighting, road and weather conditions, as well as in areas of high road user density. Backed by a dataset of one billion human behaviours, Humanising Autonomy offers the best possible VRU detection, prediction and multi-camera support.

ABOUT HUMANISING AUTONOMY

Based in London, Humanising Autonomy is changing the way machines understand humans. Its diverse team combines customer-centric product design, proven engineering methodologies and one of the largest proprietary human behaviour data sets to develop technology that can accurately and ethically understand and predict the way we behave. Powered by patented computer-vision models and adhering to strict ethical use of data, Humanising Autonomy's Behaviour AI platform offers usable insight, both in real time and for historical analysis to help customers make smarter business decisions. Humanising Autonomy is the proud recipient of the Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2021, Together for Safer Roads Truck of the Future Award, and Forbes 30 Under 30. Learn more at www.humanisingautonomy.com .

ABOUT NEXTBASE

Nextbase pioneered the dashcam sector in 2012 and is now the world's leading dashcam brand. Nextbase dashcams have received critical acclaim, winning rave reviews and numerous awards, including being rated the number-one dashcam brand by consumer affairs champion Which? 2018 for its multi-award-winning series. Nextbase is Europe's biggest dashcam manufacturer, holding a market share of more than 60 per cent. In the UK – Europe's biggest market – it commands a huge 79.8 per cent market share, more than 20 times that of the next biggest brand, according to data acquired by independent retail analysts GfK. The all-new range of Nextbase Series 2 dashcams continues to focus on video quality and ease of use, with a range of groundbreaking features added to further cement Nextbase's status as the best-selling dashcam brand. Orbis Research predicts the global dashcam market value is expected to reach $5.36 billion by 2023, a growth registering a compound annual growth rate of about 11.85 per cent during a five-year period, with an emphasis on the US as a major propeller due to government-mandated regulations and motorists' demand for safety solutions.

