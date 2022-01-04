LEGACY SUPPLY CHAIN IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE A MULTI-FACETED, STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN THEIR RENO, NEVADA FULFILLMENT HUB

RENO, Nev., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their omni-channel network fulfillment strategy, LEGACY Supply Chain has announced the relocation of their Ontario, California fulfillment operation to their Reno, Nevada fulfillment center. This decision is part of LEGACY's strategic response to the sharp rise in eCommerce and the corresponding demand for faster, more cost-effective delivery. Additionally, it creates a centralized West Coast fulfillment hub for LEGACY's eCommerce and omni-channel customers. Reno has been home to LEGACY's transportation and distribution operations for more than 40 years; this expansion deepens their connection to the area. Meanwhile, LEGACY still operates several large-scale distribution and dedicated fleet transportation operations in the Ontario, Inland Empire, and Southern California markets.

Relocating fulfillment operations to the most centralized distribution location in the western United States will allow LEGACY to further deliver on consumer's shipping demands while also investing in the economic growth of Reno and the Northern Nevada region. Many new businesses are considering Northern Nevada due to its advantageous location and favorable business environment. Additional business synergies will be gained due to proximity of LEGACY's international and domestic transportation groups, as well as corporate marketing and other support resources operating within the same location.

"It is rewarding to double down on our commitment to the Reno and Northern Nevada area, where we have been for over 40 years," said Mike Glodziak, President & CEO of LEGACY. "This operation is a critical piece of our North American eCommerce fulfillment strategy, and we look forward to leveraging it to drive value for our customers."

Not only will this move provide geographic and transportation benefits, but it will generate significant new warehouse operations and leadership jobs as LEGACY doubles their workforce and expands their fulfillment capacity. LEGACY has made significant investments in warehousing and order management technologies, as well as facility infrastructure to support high-volume eCommerce and omni-channel customers' fulfillment needs. Additional investments in various automation and robotics technologies are planned for the near future.

Mike Glover, LEGACY VP of eCommerce Fulfillment added, "We appreciate the partnership with our customers who are making this move with us to our Reno operation, as well as to other locations in our network. We also recognize the success of our team in Ontario over the years and are working to provide them employment opportunities in other LEGACY operations where possible."

