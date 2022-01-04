National Safety Apparel Acquires King Louie Sewing Facility

CLEVELAND, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Safety Apparel (NSA) has acquired Kansas-based King Louie, a US apparel manufacturer. Since 1937, the name "King Louie" has been a symbol of quality, value and first-class service. King Louie America proudly continues this tradition with union made, USA made shirts, outerwear and ladies wear. In 2018, National Safety Apparel acquired Rubin Brothers, another union made, USA made apparel manufacturer. The proven success of increasing capacity and adding experienced team members to the NSA family through the Rubin Brothers acquisition laid the groundwork for the King Louie acquisition.

National Safety Apparel CEO and owner shares, "In today's challenging labor market, we're always looking at innovative ways to grow our US manufacturing capacity and employ American workers. Acquiring King Louie allows us to increase our output to better serve our customers and sustains NSA's commitment to US manufacturing."

A market leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality industrial safety apparel and military apparel, National Safety Apparel provides industrial and safety garments for wearers in the electrical and gas utilities, steel mills and aluminum foundries, glass plants, construction, manufacturing and the armed forces, while employing American workers to protect America's workforce.

See the companies online at www.thinknsa.com and www.kinglouie.com.

