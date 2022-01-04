- Number one seller of electrified vehicles for the 22nd consecutive year

Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. December, Year-End 2021 Sales - Number one seller of electrified vehicles for the 22nd consecutive year

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported December U.S. 2021 sales of 174,115 vehicles, a decrease of 30.2 percent on a volume basis and down 27.7 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to December 2020.

For calendar year 2021, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 2,332,262 vehicles, an increase of 10.4 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 11.5 percent on a DSR basis.

Toyota division posted December U.S. sales of 150,072 vehicles, down 29.0 percent on a volume basis and down 26.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Toyota reported U.S. sales of 2,027,786 vehicles, up 10.3 percent on a volume basis and up 11.4 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted December U.S. sales of 24,043 vehicles, down 37.1 percent on a volume basis and down 34.8 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Lexus reported U.S. sales of 304,476 vehicles, up 10.7 percent on a volume basis and up 11.8 percent on a DSR basis.

"Despite a second consecutive year of challenges, TMNA focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience, and we remain optimistic as our electrification strategy further evolves," said Jack Hollis, senior vice president, Automotive Operations Group, TMNA. "Thanks to our phenomenal dealers and world-class purchasing and manufacturing teams, our inventory continues to improve and we're preparing to introduce 21 all-new, refreshed or special edition vehicles in 2022."

Year-End Highlights

TMNA:

Number one seller of EPVs for 22 consecutive years

2021 EPV sales totaled 583,697 vehicles, an increase of 73.2 percent

EPV sales make up one-quarter of TMNA's 2021 sales volume

18 total EPVs available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker, with two more in showrooms by middle of 2022

TMNA passenger cars make up approximately 22 percent of the segment – a record – and will finish number one in segment for the 10th consecutive year, and number one for 18 of the past 19 years.

Announced new investments totaling nearly $3 billion into U.S. manufacturing operations, including the company's new battery manufacturing facility in North Carolina to produce lithium-ion batteries; these investments will result in 4,650 new jobs across four states to support and produce new products including future electrics

TMNA's digital retail sales of new vehicles through its SmartPath and Monogram platforms surged past 50,000 at nearly 140 dealers; more than 300 dealers will go live on both platforms by middle of 2022

Toyota Division:

Number one retail brand for the 10 th consecutive year

Number one passenger car market share for 10 th consecutive year

Division's EPV sales up 80.6 percent in 2021

Camry best-selling passenger car in the U.S. for 20 th consecutive year

Highlander best-selling midsized SUV for the 6 th consecutive year

RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for 5 th consecutive year

Sienna best-selling retail small van in the U.S. for the first-time ever

Tacoma best-selling small pickup for 17 th consecutive year

All-time best-ever year for:

Lexus Division:

Division's EPV sales up 24.6 percent in 2021

Number one light truck market share for 3 rd consecutive year

NX (gas, hybrid and plug-in) best-selling entry luxury SUV

Passenger car sales up 12.9 percent in 2021; IS sees 61.8 percent increase

All-time best-ever year for:

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that began production in September 2021.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Contact:

Victor Vanov

victor.vanov@toyota.com

469-292-1318

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY December 2021

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2021 2020 DSR % VOL % 2021 2020 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 174,115 249,601 -27.7 -30.2 2,332,262 2,112,941 11.5 10.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. 150,072 211,378 -26.4 -29.0 2,027,786 1,837,900 11.4 10.3 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. 24,043 38,223 -34.8 -37.1 304,476 275,041 11.8 10.7 YARIS 0 141 -100 -100 205 6,437 -96.8 -96.8 COROLLA 13,940 25,409 -43.1 -45.1 248,993 237,178 6.0 5.0 SUPRA 483 704 -28.9 -31.4 6,830 5,887 17.2 16.0 GR86 (INCL FR-S) 107 205 -45.9 -47.8 1,152 2,476 -53.0 -53.5 MIRAI 28 20 45.2 40.0 2,629 499 432.0 426.9 AVALON 1,122 1,913 -39.2 -41.3 19,460 18,421 6.7 5.6 PRIUS 3,946 4,078 0.3 -3.2 59,010 43,525 36.9 35.6 CAMRY 20,074 30,364 -31.4 -33.9 313,795 294,348 7.7 6.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 39,700 62,834 -34.5 -36.8 652,074 608,771 8.2 7.1 IS 1,393 2,289 -36.9 -39.1 21,998 13,600 63.3 61.8 RC 94 416 -76.6 -77.4 2,987 3,808 -20.8 -21.6 ES 4,028 5,101 -18.1 -21.0 45,406 43,292 5.9 4.9 GS 1 85 -98.8 -98.8 76 2,560 -97.0 -97.0 LS 178 524 -64.8 -66.0 3,739 3,617 4.4 3.4 LC 145 230 -34.6 -37.0 2,782 1,325 112.0 110.0 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR 5,839 8,645 -30.0 -32.5 76,989 68,205 14.0 12.9 TOTAL TMNA CAR 45,539 71,479 -33.9 -36.3 729,063 676,976 8.7 7.7 C-HR 941 3,308 -70.5 -71.6 35,707 42,936 -16.0 -16.8 RAV4 34,609 46,846 -23.4 -26.1 407,739 430,387 -4.3 -5.3 COROLLA CROSS 3,500 0 0 0 7,203 0 0 0 FJ CRUISER 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 VENZA 5,128 4,495 18.3 14.1 61,988 13,073 378.8 374.2 HIGHLANDER 19,270 26,778 -25.4 -28.0 264,128 212,276 25.6 24.4 4RUNNER 14,851 16,869 -8.7 -12.0 144,696 129,052 13.2 12.1 SEQUOIA 805 1,048 -20.3 -23.2 8,070 7,364 10.7 9.6 LAND CRUISER 13 606 -97.8 -97.9 3,711 3,147 19.1 17.9 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 79,117 99,950 -17.9 -20.8 933,243 838,235 12.4 11.3 SIENNA 8,082 7,513 11.6 7.6 107,990 42,885 154.3 151.8 TACOMA 19,423 28,957 -30.4 -32.9 252,520 238,806 6.8 5.7 TUNDRA 3,750 12,124 -67.9 -69.1 81,959 109,203 -24.2 -24.9 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 23,173 41,081 -41.5 -43.6 334,479 348,009 -2.9 -3.9 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 110,372 148,544 -22.9 -25.7 1,375,712 1,229,129 13.0 11.9 UX 1,577 1,848 -11.5 -14.7 17,581 16,962 4.7 3.6 NX 1,516 8,256 -81.0 -81.6 58,514 55,784 5.9 4.9 RX 11,594 14,514 -17.2 -20.1 115,320 101,059 15.2 14.1 GX 3,007 4,139 -24.7 -27.3 32,509 28,519 15.1 14.0 LX 510 821 -35.6 -37.9 3,563 4,512 -20.3 -21.0 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK 18,204 29,578 -36.2 -38.5 227,487 206,836 11.1 10.0 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 128,576 178,122 -25.1 -27.8 1,603,199 1,435,965 12.7 11.6 Selling Days 27 28



306 309



DSR = Daily Selling Rate





































TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED POWERED SALES SUMMARY December 2021

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2021 2020 DSR % VOL% 2021 2020 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 2,792 2,471 17.2 13.0 33,968 28,827 19.0 17.8 TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME 1,154 1,607 -25.5 -28.2 25,042 14,698 72.0 70.4 TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 2,819 2,436 20.0 15.7 27,576 17,628 58.0 56.4 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 2,446 4,600 -44.9 -46.8 46,399 33,826 38.5 37.2 TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID 559 753 -23.0 -25.8 9,734 6,714 46.4 45.0 TOYOTA MIRAI 28 20 45.2 40.0 2,629 499 432.0 426.9 TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID 8,080 6,909 21.3 16.9 107,130 9,690 1,016.0 1,006.0 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 5,263 9,454 -42.3 -44.3 65,167 48,455 35.8 34.5 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 13,214 11,104 23.4 19.0 120,983 115,974 5.3 4.3 TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME 2,185 1,070 111.8 104.2 27,707 3,200 774.3 765.8 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID 5,128 4,495 18.3 14.1 61,988 13,073 378.8 374.2 LEXUS ES HYBRID 1,024 1,138 -6.7 -10.0 12,990 8,784 49.3 47.9 LEXUS UX HYBRID 1,142 1,370 -13.6 -16.6 12,672 11,818 8.3 7.2 LEXUS NX HYBRID 473 1,434 -65.8 -67.0 10,614 9,358 14.5 13.4 LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID 18 0 0 0 18 0 0 0 LEXUS RX HYBRID 1,812 1,786 5.2 1.5 18,981 14,411 33.0 31.7 LEXUS LS HYBRID 7 0 0 0 84 66 28.5 27.3 LEXUS LC HYBRID 1 2 -48.1 -50.0 14 14 1.0 0 TOTAL TMNA EPV 48,145 50,649 -1.4 -4.9 583,697 337,036 74.9 73.2 TOTOL TOYOTA EPV 43,668 44,919 0.8 -2.8 528,323 292,584 82.3 80.6 TOTAL LEXUS EPV 4,477 5,730 -19.0 -21.9 55,374 44,452 25.8 24.6 TOTAL TMNA EPV SALES RATIO 27.7% 20.3%



25.0% 16.0%



Selling Days 27 28



306 309























