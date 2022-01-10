Apache Industrial Holdings promotes COO from within

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apache Industrial Holdings, a leader in the industrial services industry who is recognized for providing exceptional services and keeping people safe, has announced the promotion of executive David Schexnaydre to Chief Operating Officer. With over three decades of experience in the industry, in the field and as management, he is equipped with the proven ability to develop and implement practical and innovative business strategies, market share, and business revenue.

David Schexnaydre, Chief Operating Officer, Apache Industrial Holdings

"Over the last six years, David has been an effective and reliable leader at Apache, he has a strong record of leading business process development, client management, and operations." said Stephen Hillier, Chief Executive Officer at Apache Industrial Holdings. "We're always looking for ways to empower our team from within. I'm excited for the positive changes David will make for our business, customers, and our skilled craft professionals in his new role."

David came to Apache Industrial Holdings in 2015 as an Executive Vice President of Operations after a long, successful career with Brand Energy & Infrastructure. As Apache Industrial Holdings' Chief Operating Officer, David is now responsible for overseeing the soft craft services provider's holistic performance, driving results, and ensuring continued commitment to rigorous safety and operations performance metrics across its North American footprint.

"I'm honored for the opportunity to create an even bigger positive impact, inside and outside of our business," said David. "I believe doing the job the right way is not only critical to our success but is also the foundational expectation everyone at Apache should hold themselves to in their work every day. That's something I never want to lose sight of."

The soft craft industrial services leader remained resilient throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, quickly pivoting operations to maximize opportunities despite difficult times. Now, as the company begins to move into a new era and strategic vision, they are looking to leadership that is familiar with the ebbs and flow of the industry, as well as Apache's existing strengths.

"I believe Apache's success will come from two places: our ability to innovate, and our ability to maintain the level of performance that's gotten us this far," said David. "The promises we make to customers and skilled craft professionals are everything. While we're looking to do what needs to be done to adapt to changing conditions in the market, we must keep our commitment to doing things right, on time, every time."

