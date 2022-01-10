CREC Names Christopher Montgomery Senior Vice President and General Counsel

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CREC ("CREC" or "the firm"), a private equity real estate company, today announced it has appointed Christopher "Monty" Montgomery as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. As the chief legal officer for CREC, Mr. Montgomery will be responsible for all legal processes in CREC's acquisition, disposition, leasing, managing, construction and financing of real estate assets.

With more than $1 billion of real estate assets under management, CREC focuses on value-add multifamily acquisitions and select ground-up development in supply constrained, high barrier-to-entry markets nationwide.

Mr. Montgomery comes to CREC with extensive experience in private practice, most recently as a partner at Frost Brown Todd LLC. Mr. Montgomery received a bachelor's degree from Princeton University, a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University, and a law degree from The Ohio State University. He is a licensed attorney in Ohio.

"As CREC continues to grow, our legal needs also continue to grow, and adding a general counsel is the next strategic step in our organization's development," said Aaron Dixon, CREC President. "Monty was a valued team member working with CREC while in private practice, and we are excited for him to join our firm."

About CREC

Founded in 2001, CREC is an institutional-caliber private equity real estate investment management firm with over $1 billion of real estate assets under management. CREC focuses on value-add multifamily acquisitions and select ground-up development in supply constrained, high barrier-to-entry markets nationwide. CREC is committed to long-term growth through broad market research, asset selection, investment sourcing and active management, which enables our investment strategy to continually deliver high quality, low volatility returns across various market conditions and cycles. CREC drives strong results for its investors by diligently adhering to consistent and disciplined investment principles and by implementing a comprehensive approach to every facet of the investment lifecycle. For more information, visit www.crecrealestate.com.

