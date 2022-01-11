Alabama Teachers Named to Curriculum Associates' 2022 Class of Extraordinary Educators

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named three Alabama teachers—TaShara Caldwell of Chalkville Elementary in Birmingham, Deborah Kean of Walnut Grove Elementary in New Market, and Jessica Medley of South Girard School in Phenix City—to its 2022 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar K–8 teachers from around the country. Chosen from hundreds of nominations, Caldwell, Kean, and Medley are among 35 educators from 19 states selected for exhibiting best-in-class use of i-Ready®, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready®, illustrating growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrating innovation and engagement practices for students, being evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and having taught for at least two years.

"With almost 500 years of teaching experience combined, this year's 35 Extraordinary Educators are all innovative and dedicated classroom leaders whose impact does not go unnoticed," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We commend TaShara, Deborah, and Jessica for their best practices in the classroom day in and day out and look forward to supporting them with unique professional learning opportunities to help further support the amazing work they do."

This year's class of Extraordinary Educators will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as access to professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit as well as other professional learning events.

This is the third year of the Extraordinary Educators program. This year's class joins 75 additional educators from across the country in receiving this recognition.

"I am so excited to be selected as a 2022–2023 Curriculum Associates Extraordinary Educator!" said Kean. "I love learning! This opportunity will allow me to collaborate and engage in conversations with so many talented educators across the United States. My goal is to make a positive impact in the learning community and to change the lives of children for the better."

"Transitioning from an elementary to secondary math teacher has been one of the craziest and most challenging decisions of my life," said Medley. "Through this change I have realized that strategies I have depended on for years still impact student achievement. I look forward to increasing my content knowledge and influencing other educators to step out of their comfort zone and not be afraid to try something new."

Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used in more than half of Alabama's school districts.

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

