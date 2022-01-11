Built In Honors Zivaro in its Esteemed 2022 Best Places to Work Awards Built In Colorado recognizes Zivaro's commitment to fostering a culture of engagement, happiness, and productivity.

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In announced today that Zivaro, Inc., a Colorado-based provider of technology services and solutions, was honored on its 2022 Best Places to Work Awards, earning a place in Colorado Best Midsize Companies to Work For list.

The annual awards program includes businesses of all sizes, from startups to enterprise organizations, honoring both remote-first employers and companies in the eight most crucial tech markets across the U.S.

Zivaro President Glenn Smith said, "We're thrilled to be honored for our unique people-first culture. It's taken years of focus and attention to intentionally build a culture that fosters transparency, diversity, and engagement. Still, we did the hard work, and it feels excellent to be recognized by Built In."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants - and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenges, evolving to deliver an employee experience that provides the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally, or remotely.

www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built in's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About Zivaro

Zivaro seeks to serve those charged with serving others. We work relentlessly to help regulated market customers stay outcomes-focused. Zivaro designs and delivers secure, scalable, and cost-effective IT solutions through IT infrastructure expertise and flexible service delivery models.

www.zivaro.com

